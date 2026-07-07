SABIS graduates begin their global journey

Across SABIS schools in the region, internships are offered as part of the SABIS School to Life program, which bridges the gap between academic learning and real-world application. Students gain hands-on experience and explore career pathways across fields such as healthcare, business, engineering, technology, education, media, real estate, and social impact. Opportunities include observerships, job shadowing, camps, and multi-week internships with leading companies and institutions, helping students build confidence and develop essential skills for future success.