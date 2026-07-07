SABIS graduates begin their global journey

SABIS education equips students to excel at top universities and thrive globally
Across the region, a new generation of students is stepping confidently onto the world stage. This year, future-ready graduates from 15 schools in the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman are beginning their next chapter, joining leading universities worldwide, including the University of Pennsylvania, Imperial College London and UCL (University College London).
In today’s fast-changing world, success goes beyond academics. The SABIS High School education equips students with the knowledge, skills, and mindset needed to excel at top universities and thrive globally.
Students are prepared for internationally recognized exams such as IGCSE, AS and A Levels, and AP, meeting the rigorous entry requirements of top universities worldwide. They graduate with an accredited High School Diploma recognized across global destinations, including the U.S., Canada, Europe, Australia, and beyond.
University preparation begins in Grade 9, with dedicated university counselors guiding students in exploring careers, building strong profiles, and navigating university applications. From personal statements to entrance exams, students are supported every step of the way. Initiatives like the SABIS UAE University Fair further connect them with leading institutions worldwide, empowering them to make informed decisions.
Beyond academics, students engage in a wide range of extracurricular activities in sports, arts, communication, technology, and more, which foster creativity, teamwork, and confidence.
Through the student-led SABIS Student Life Organization (SLO), they are exposed to real-world settings and take on active roles in organizing events and initiatives, building life skills such as leadership, responsibility, and collaboration.
Regional and international experiences further broaden students’ perspectives. The SABIS STEAM Competition promotes innovation and problem-solving, while the SABIS Student Life Training Conference (SLTC) and Student Life Organization General Assembly (SLOGA) foster leadership and global collaboration. The SABIS® Educational Summer Camp in the U.K. builds independence and cultural awareness, while SABIS STARS and the SABIS Global Sports Tournament (GST) develop confidence, creativity, teamwork, and discipline.
Across SABIS schools in the region, internships are offered as part of the SABIS School to Life program, which bridges the gap between academic learning and real-world application. Students gain hands-on experience and explore career pathways across fields such as healthcare, business, engineering, technology, education, media, real estate, and social impact. Opportunities include observerships, job shadowing, camps, and multi-week internships with leading companies and institutions, helping students build confidence and develop essential skills for future success.
SABIS schools offer a diverse, inclusive environment where students learn alongside peers from different cultures, developing cultural awareness, communication skills, and global friendships.
Through the SABIS 360O approach, students graduate with the SABIS Edge— a balance of academics, self-development, and life preparation —empowered to think critically, adapt, and shape the future as true global citizens.
For families seeking a similar foundation, registration is now open across the SABIS Network. Visit network.sabis.net to find a school near you.