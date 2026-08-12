Indian expat student in UAE dies back home after battle with cancer

Family and school mourn Sharjah teenager who died back home in Tamil Nadu
Sharjah: An Indian expat student, who grew up and studied in Sharjah, died on Tuesday after a battle with cancer, leaving her family and school in grief.
Glowin Chell, a Grade 12 CBSE student, died during her treatment back home in the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu, her grieving father told Gulf News over the phone on Wednesday. She was 18.
Glowin's funeral was held on Wednesday in Marthandam, the family's hometown in Kanyakumari district, where several well-wishers including her close friends from Sharjah gathered to bid her farewell.
Her father, Dr Vijayakumar, an Institutional Outreach Officer at a higher education institute in Dubai, said Glowin was diagnosed with cancer around August last year, while she was studying in Grade 12.
The illness forced her to pause her studies for treatment. However, she later resumed Grade 12 but was unable to continue as her condition worsened.
Her father said Glowin was hospitalised in Sharjah from June 10 to June 15 and the family then travelled to the Christian Medical College (CMC) in Vellore for further treatment.
Dr Vijayakumar, who is also a former associate professor of chemistry, said his wife Subhamalar, had been working as a maths teacher but gave up her job to care for their younger daughter through her illness.
However, she succumbed to the severely malignant cancer.
Her father described Glowin as someone who shared a close bond with those around her. "Glowin had a very good relationship with her friends and teachers. She was well-liked and maintained close personal relationships with the people around her. She was a very faithful child," he said.
Glowin moved to Sharjah at the age of one and had lived and studied in the UAE ever since. She attended GEMS Our Own English High School, Sharjah, the same school her only sibling, her elder sister, had studied at.
In a social media post, the school announced the news of Glowin’s death and paid tributes to her which was titled: “In Loving Memory of Our Beloved Student, Glowin Chell.”
The school said it was sharing the heartbreaking news of the passing of its beloved student of Grade 12 C with profound sorrow.
“Glowin was a cherished member of our school family, and her presence will be deeply missed by her teachers, classmates, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.
During this time of immense grief, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Glowin’s family and loved ones. May God Almighty comfort and strengthen them with His grace and peace. Let us keep the bereaved family in our thoughts and prayers and pray that God grants them strength during this difficult time. Rest in peace, dear Glowin. You will always remain in our hearts,” the school stated.