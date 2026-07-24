Abu Dhabi vice principal's death in Canada was caused by road crash, husband reveals

School leader's son remains in intensive care after crash during family trip in Canada
Abu Dhabi: The husband of Carol Pratt, the much-loved vice principal of Raha International School's Gardens Campus, has shared heartbreaking details of the road accident in Canada that claimed her life, revealing that the crash also killed her parents while their teenage son remains in intensive care.
In an emotional post shared on LinkedIn, Steve Pratt said his wife died on Monday, July 20, while travelling with her parents, Judy and Jim, and their son, Alfie, after visiting family in Canada.
The family had been travelling from Calgary to Estevan when their vehicle was involved in a collision.
"I'm utterly heartbroken to share with you the devastating news that my beautiful wife Carol passed away last Monday, 20th July," he wrote.
"Many of you will know Carol as the Vice Principal at Raha Gardens, Abu Dhabi."
He said only their son survived the crash. "Their vehicle was involved in a collision and only Alf survived. He is currently in the ICU at Regina (a hospital in Canada) but the outlook for him is, thankfully, very good."
Describing his grief, Pratt wrote, "At this moment I cannot imagine life without her. I simply cannot believe that she's gone and she's not coming back. I feel wretched with grief."
He added that his children, Ruth and Alfie, and the support of Carol's brothers, Dan and Jeff, were helping him through the tragedy.
"We were all truly blessed to have her in the centre of our lives. We will cherish her memory and love her always."
In a message to colleagues, which was shared with Gulf News, Taaleem, which owns and operates Raha International School, confirmed that Pratt died following a road traffic accident while visiting family in Canada.
CEO Alan Williamson said the tragedy had also claimed the lives of Carol's parents. "Tragically, Carol's parents also lost their lives in the accident."
He added that Carol's son, Alfie, who had recently completed Grade 11 at Raha Gardens Campus, remained in hospital receiving specialist treatment.
Paying tribute, Williamson described Pratt as an educator whose influence extended far beyond her role at the school.
"Carol was an exceptional educational leader whose kindness, warmth and unwavering commitment touched the lives of countless students, colleagues and families," he said.
He said she was respected not only within the Raha Gardens Campus community but across the entire Taaleem family.
"She was a remarkable colleague and an exceptional person, and her loss will be felt deeply by everyone who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside her."
Williamson added that the school group would work closely with Raha Gardens Campus and Carol's family in the coming weeks to find an appropriate way to celebrate her life and honour her contribution to education. He also appealed for privacy for the family as they come to terms with the tragedy.
Carol's death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from colleagues, parents, students and former pupils, who have remembered her as a compassionate and dedicated leader whose warmth and kindness left a lasting impression on the Raha Gardens community.
Her family has asked that her memory be cherished as they navigate what Steve described as an unimaginable loss.
Lise Taylor shared on Facebook, "Some of my best memories of time spent with Carol were during the staff pantomime a few years ago. We had a lot of laughs. She was not just and advocate of the arts but joined in at every opportunity, attending exhibition openings and performances not just out of duty but because it filled her with joy."
Wafa Marwan said, "I will never forget your last hug on our last day at school, or your smile that brought warmth to every morning. I will never forget your constant support and encouragement. You will always remain in my heart. I will try to comfort myself through your absence, even though my heart is filled with sorrow."