School announces death of long-serving leader as tributes pour in from families and staff
Abu Dhabi: Raha International School has announced the death of its vice principal, Carol Pratt, describing her as an "exceptional educational leader" whose kindness and dedication touched generations of students, colleagues and families.
In a message shared with parents and members of the Raha Gardens community, the school said Pratt died in Canada on July 20.
The exact cause of her death has not been disclosed and remains unclear at this time.
"It is with profound sadness that we share the heartbreaking news that our much-loved Vice Principal, Carol Pratt, tragically passed away in Canada on 20th July 2026," the school said.
The announcement has prompted an outpouring of tributes from students, colleagues, parents and members of the wider Raha community, many remembering Pratt as a compassionate leader who made a lasting impact on those around her.
According to Carol's LinkedIn profile, she has enjoyed an illustrious career as an educator for several decades in many countries worldwide. She worked as the head of science in a school in Pattaya, Thailand; followed by a three-year stint in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
She moved to Abu Dhabi in 2022 and has been the vice principal of Raha International school after spending some years in China and Cairo.
Paying tribute, the school said Pratt was "an exceptional educational leader whose kindness, warmth and unwavering commitment touched the lives of countless students, colleagues, and families."
The statement added that she was "deeply respected and admired" by everyone who had the privilege of knowing and working with her.
The school said her passion for education, generosity and genuine care for others left a lasting difference in the lives of many.
"As a community, we extend our deepest condolences to Carol's family, friends and all those whose lives she touched," the school said.
"We remember Carol with immense gratitude, cherish the legacy she leaves behind, and hold her family and loved ones close in our hearts."
Messages of condolence quickly appeared on social media following the announcement.
One individual, posting under the account @aka_bourds, wrote:
"It is hard to express the loss of Carol. She was the administrative heartbeat of our school and a grounding presence for us all. I always admired how she held everything together with unmatched knowledge, yet always took the time to greet everyone by name with genuine kindness. Her gentle spirit left a lasting mark on my heart. Sending my deepest prayers to her family."
An account appearing to belong to Pratt's daughter also shared an emotional tribute, saying: "My mom absolutely loved the Raha Community. She was such a dedicated leader. My brother, dad, and I will miss her so much."
The school said many within the Raha Gardens family would be deeply saddened by the loss as they remembered "an extraordinary educator, colleague and friend."
More to follow...