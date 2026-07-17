GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Education

Abu Dhabi offers school fees certificate in six minutes for Dh15

TAMM issues attested private school fee certificates online for just Dh15.

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Abu Dhabi offers school fees certificate in six minutes for Dh15
Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Parents and students in Abu Dhabi can now obtain an attested certificate detailing private school tuition fees in as little as six minutes through the emirate's TAMM government services platform, streamlining a process often required for official transactions and financial assistance applications.

The digital service allows users to issue a certified school fees certificate without submitting any supporting documents. 

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

According to TAMM, the certificate can be used when dealing with government and private entities or when applying for financial support and scholarship programmes. 

The process is completed entirely online in four steps: logging in with UAE PASS, submitting the application, paying the Dh15 fee digitally and downloading the certified electronic certificate. 

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
Education

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Sheikh Mohammed also congratulated the students' families for their support and their teachers for instilling in them a love of learning and perseverance.

UAE names top secondary school students

2m read
Dr Beno Kurien, Principal, International Indian School, Abu Dhabi

Following a competency-driven learning model

3m read
UAE families turn to year-round enrolment

UAE families turn to year-round enrolment

3m read
Many Indian families are now asking if it is really worth studying in the US.

Abu Dhabi sets 4 big changes coming to private schools

4m read