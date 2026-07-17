TAMM issues attested private school fee certificates online for just Dh15.
Abu Dhabi: Parents and students in Abu Dhabi can now obtain an attested certificate detailing private school tuition fees in as little as six minutes through the emirate's TAMM government services platform, streamlining a process often required for official transactions and financial assistance applications.
The digital service allows users to issue a certified school fees certificate without submitting any supporting documents.
According to TAMM, the certificate can be used when dealing with government and private entities or when applying for financial support and scholarship programmes.
The process is completed entirely online in four steps: logging in with UAE PASS, submitting the application, paying the Dh15 fee digitally and downloading the certified electronic certificate.