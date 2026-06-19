Students cannot be denied access to exams because of outstanding tuition payments
Abu Dhabi: Private schools in Abu Dhabi will not be permitted to prevent students from sitting examinations because of unpaid or overdue tuition fees, under regulations reaffirmed by the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK).
ADEK said schools must follow a defined set of procedures when dealing with fee arrears, while ensuring that students retain access to examinations regardless of payment disputes.
Under the policy, schools are required to issue three consecutive warning notices to parents or guardians, with at least one week between each notice, before taking any action related to unpaid fees.
Schools may then suspend a student's attendance for up to three days, but only once per academic term and only after the three notices have been issued.
ADEK said schools may withhold examination certificates and transfer certificates, block student transfers through the electronic Student Information System (eSIS), or suspend re-enrolment until outstanding fees are settled.
However, schools must notify parents in writing at least three months before the end of the academic year of any consequences linked to non-re-enrolment resulting from unpaid fees.
The department added that all private schools must be fully compliant with the policy from the start of the 2025-26 academic year and are required to publish clear, transparent and fair fee collection policies on their websites outlining how cases of late or non-payment are handled.
The announcement came as ADEK outlined a new direction for Abu Dhabi’s private education sector, aimed at preparing students for a rapidly changing world while strengthening their connection to national identity and values.
The strategy is built around four priorities: reinforcing Emirati identity and values, promoting student health and wellbeing, developing future-ready skills, and advancing a high-quality and inclusive education system centred on teacher excellence.
ADEK said the approach is designed to equip students with the knowledge, skills and values needed to succeed in an era of technological change and innovation, while supporting their broader personal and social development.