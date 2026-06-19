ADEK outlines four priorities to prepare students for future jobs and digital skills
The Government of Abu Dhabi has announced a new strategy for the private education sector, outlining four key priorities that will guide the sector’s next phase of development. The strategy reflects the leadership’s vision of nurturing confident generations who are firmly rooted in their national identity while possessing the capabilities to adapt to change and lead innovation and technological advancement.
This strategic direction focuses on building a future-ready education system that equips students with the knowledge, skills, and values necessary to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. It is centered on four principal priorities: strengthening national identity and Emirati values, supporting student health, safety, and wellbeing, developing future skills, and enhancing a comprehensive, high-quality education system founded on teacher excellence and effectiveness.
The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) announced these priorities as part of an ambitious strategy aimed at preparing future generations and leaders who are confident, committed to their national identity, capable of keeping pace with global technological developments, and equipped to contribute to advanced digital ecosystems while driving innovation and technological progress.
Four Strategic Priorities
This vision is built on creating a more future-ready education system that enables students to acquire the knowledge, skills, and values needed to succeed in an increasingly dynamic world. The four priorities include:
Strengthening national identity and Emirati values;
Promoting student health, safety, and wellbeing;
Developing future-ready skills; and
Enhancing a comprehensive, high-quality education ecosystem driven by teacher excellence and effectiveness.
These priorities are designed to prepare students holistically, enhancing their academic and professional readiness while fostering confidence, responsibility, and the ability to contribute positively to their families and communities.
Mohammed Al Qadi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, presented these priorities during the “Private School Principals Forum,” which brought together more than 220 principals from private schools across the emirate. The event served as a platform for dialogue and collaboration with the education community.
ADEK places strengthening national identity at the forefront of its priorities, recognizing it as a cornerstone in shaping students’ character and fostering a strong sense of belonging and responsibility.
Through a range of educational and developmental initiatives, ADEK continues to strengthen students’ connection to the culture of the UAE and the values of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
Among these initiatives is the “My Creative Nation” programme, which provides students with a platform to express their ideas and national values through meaningful and impactful creative works.
As part of the programme, ADEK launched the “Salute to the Frontline Heroes” initiative in April 2026, enabling students to express their appreciation for those who protect and serve the nation through artworks, poetry, performances, and various creative contributions.
Under the priority of student health, safety, and wellbeing, ADEK is promoting healthy lifestyles within schools, encouraging balanced nutrition and physical activity, and enhancing students’ mental and social wellbeing. These efforts contribute positively to both academic achievement and personal development.
Updating school nutrition policies
These initiatives include updating the emirate’s school nutrition policy, encouraging greater physical activity within school environments, and expanding opportunities for sports participation through programmes such as the Abu Dhabi School and University Sports Championship. ADEK is also supporting advanced athletic pathways through initiatives such as the “All-Stars” Programme.
In the area of future skills, ADEK places particular emphasis on strengthening literacy in both Arabic and English, recognizing these as essential foundations for academic success and future career development.
The department supports schools through educational and practical assessment tools designed to improve reading outcomes, while also developing students’ life-readiness and financial literacy skills to better prepare them for future responsibilities within their families and communities.
ADEK continues to enhance the readiness of both students and educators to engage with artificial intelligence in a conscious and responsible manner. This approach places people at the center of technological advancement and promotes the ethical and responsible use of AI in alignment with national values and local culture.
As part of its efforts to strengthen educational capabilities, ADEK is also advancing clear standards and frameworks for professional excellence, while recognizing and celebrating outstanding teachers and their achievements.
The Private School Principals Forum provided an important platform for direct dialogue with education sector leaders, allowing ADEK to gather feedback and insights on future priorities. This reflects the department’s commitment to partnership and ongoing engagement with schools, recognizing them as key stakeholders in shaping the future of private education in Abu Dhabi.
These policies and strategies are the result of extensive collaboration with more than 400 key stakeholders across the UAE, including government entities, private schools, and early education institutions, with the aim of enhancing alignment, ensuring accountability, and providing a safe learning environment.
The updated private school policy framework comprises 39 policies organized under three main pillars: Governance and Operations, which includes 14 policies; Teaching and Learning, encompassing 11 policies; and Integrated Health and Safety, consisting of 14 policies.
For early education institutions, the Department introduced 27 new policies, including seven under Governance and Operations, eight under Learning Programs and Practices, and 12 under Integrated Health and Safety.
As part of the implementation phase, the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) launched a comprehensive compliance programme during the current academic year, initially focusing on three core policies: Employee Eligibility Standards, Career and University Guidance, and Physical Education and School Sports, in line with the highest standards of educational quality and safety.
The updated private school policies provide a comprehensive framework that enhances operational efficiency while improving students’ academic achievement and well-being. Among the most significant updates is the Career and University Guidance Policy, which aims to ensure a smooth transition for students into higher education pathways.