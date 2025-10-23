Abu Dhabi nurseries embrace Emirati heritage with 'Al Saf Al Emarati' program

Program is led by Emirati educators who integrate cultural elements into daily lessons
The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) has announced that 11 private nurseries across the emirate have begun implementing the “Al Saf Al Emarati” (The Emirati Classroom) program. The initiative offers a rich, culturally inspired learning experience rooted in Emirati heritage, national values, and the Arabic language, aiming to instill a strong sense of national identity in children from an early age and nurture a generation deeply connected to their community and heritage.
Designed for children aged two to four, the program is led by Emirati educators who integrate cultural elements into daily Arabic-language lessons through creative teaching methods such as storytelling, heritage-based activities, and the use of traditional proverbs, poetry, and cultural expressions. These tools not only enhance children’s Arabic language skills but also serve as key instruments in fostering national pride and cultural belonging, strengthening their emotional connection to their identity from a young age.
According to ADEK, the Al Saf Al Emarati program is now active in 11 private nurseries throughout Abu Dhabi. With growing interest from nurseries seeking to join during the current academic year, the department is encouraging parents to check whether their local nursery offers the program or request its inclusion—ensuring that children have access to an authentic Emirati cultural learning experience from early childhood.
To qualify for participation, nurseries must meet specific criteria, including employing at least two Emirati teachers and submitting a detailed curriculum plan outlining how they will create a supportive, resource-rich classroom environment for Arabic language learning.
Maryam Al Hallami, Executive Director of the Early Childhood Education Sector at ADEK, said: “We are working to create a learning environment that enables children to build a strong foundation in the Arabic language while enhancing their sense of identity and belonging to the community. Through our holistic approach, we ensure that parents can be confident in their children’s development of Arabic literacy and national values in Abu Dhabi. The Al Saf Al Emarati program also supports career pathways in early childhood education by offering meaningful opportunities for passionate Emirati educators eager to contribute to this vital sector.”
Each Al Saf Al Emarati classroom is supervised by Emirati teachers who weave aspects of national culture into everyday learning—through Arabic instruction, folktales, traditional poetry, and proverbs that celebrate the UAE’s heritage and its inspiring figures. This approach treats Arabic not merely as a means of communication but as a core pillar of identity and belonging, nurturing in children a sense of pride and love for their national culture.
Enrollment in the program is open to both Emirati and non-Emirati families seeking a culturally rich educational experience focused on Arabic. To date, more than 21% of participating families are non-Emirati, underscoring growing interest in integrating children into the local cultural context and fostering shared values and community spirit.
Parents are encouraged to contact their nurseries to learn whether Al Saf Al Emarati classrooms are available and to ensure their children benefit from early exposure to Emirati language and culture.
The 11 private nurseries currently implementing the Al Saf Al Emarati program are:
Bright Beginnings Nursery – Al Rawdah, Abu Dhabi
Liwa International School – Al Qattara, Al Ain
Teddy Bear Nursery – Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi
Redwood Nursery – Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi
Redwood Nursery – Marina, Abu Dhabi
Redwood Nursery – Al Rawdah, Abu Dhabi
Kids Fantasy Nursery – Al Khalidiyah, Abu Dhabi
Little Helpers Nursery – Mohammed Bin Zayed City, Abu Dhabi
Little Helpers Nursery – Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi
Blossom Educational Investment – Zayed City, Abu Dhabi
Blossom Educational Investment – Rabdan, Abu Dhabi
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox