Abu Dhabi nurseries embrace Emirati heritage with 'Al Saf Al Emarati' program

Maryam Al Hallami, Executive Director of the Early Childhood Education Sector at ADEK, said: “We are working to create a learning environment that enables children to build a strong foundation in the Arabic language while enhancing their sense of identity and belonging to the community. Through our holistic approach, we ensure that parents can be confident in their children’s development of Arabic literacy and national values in Abu Dhabi. The Al Saf Al Emarati program also supports career pathways in early childhood education by offering meaningful opportunities for passionate Emirati educators eager to contribute to this vital sector.”