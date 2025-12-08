Abu Dhabi to invest Dh240 billion to expand infrastructure and livability programmes

Speaking at Abu Dhabi Finance Week 2025, Al Shorafa said the government expects to invest more than Dh240 billion in infrastructure over the next seven to ten years, spanning housing, transportation, healthcare, and education. “A lot of people think infrastructure is construction. But when you look at infrastructure, it touches a lot of different economic sectors,” he said, adding that spending on these assets “generates an economic cycle across hospitality, healthcare, education, construction, and transportation.”