Abu Dhabi’s ADQ doubling down on infrastructure and supply chains, says minister

UAE’s investment chief says ADQ’s focus stays on infrastructure, not tech speculation
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi’s powerhouse sovereign wealth fund, ADQ, will continue to drive investments in infrastructure and supply chain resilience rather than chase short-term technology trends, according to Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, UAE Minister of Investment and Managing Director and Group CEO of ADQ.
Speaking during a fireside chat at Abu Dhabi Finance Week 2025, Alsuwaidi positioned the fund as a cornerstone of the UAE’s long-term economic architecture. “ADQ is a sovereign fund established in 2018. Its primary objective is to build critical infrastructure and invest in supply chains,” he said. “It’s built off the back of existing assets that we took over from the government, airports, airlines, sewage, power, water networks, hospitals, food security, and pharmaceuticals.”
Pressed on whether ADQ would broaden its exposure to fast-moving technology ventures, Alsuwaidi was unequivocal. “We are not an investor in technology. We believe our strong suit is around infrastructure and supply chains,” he said. “We’re differentiated because we have a long-term horizon, and we believe there is a return to be made in infrastructure given that horizon.”
He described ADQ’s approach as generational rather than opportunistic. “We’re actually buying to hold for a very long term. How can we build platform businesses that can survive me as CEO, my next CEO, and the one after?” he said, citing firms in the group portfolio that have been held for decades.
The minister reaffirmed the UAE’s position as one of the region’s most diversified economies. “Our president has given us a clear timeline, which is by 2050 we will celebrate the last barrel of oil,” Alsuwaidi said, referring to the country’s net-zero pivot. “We’re today a 70% non-oil-based economy.”
He noted that ADQ’s early capitalisation came from government assets that still generate strong cash flows, providing a steady base for expansion. “Those assets today are our main source of capital, and we’re going to continue to capitalise on the existing portfolio to create new investment opportunities,” he said.
Addressing why international investors should choose Abu Dhabi over other Gulf markets, Alsuwaidi was direct. “The quality of infrastructure, the quality of life, and the action,” he said, listing the emirate’s advantages. “We’re probably the most progressive economy and society in the Middle East. No one has been more advanced or willing to change as fast as we are.”
Asked to compare Abu Dhabi and Dubai as investment destinations, he said, "Each one has a unique value proposition. Every investor should be given a choice,” he said, adding that “there are clear winners in certain sectors, and you should focus on your sector.”
As both a federal minister and the head of one of the region’s largest holding companies, Alsuwaidi described his dual role as a reflection of national priorities. “One role is directing investment outward, where the UAE sees its priority, and then attracting investment into the country,” he explained. Balancing both demands, he added, is determined by leadership. “We manage critical infrastructure for the nation, one would argue that’s as important as directing investment into the country.”
