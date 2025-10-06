GOLD/FOREX
UAE: New schools and nurseries to open in Abu Dhabi; fees, location revealed

This expansion addresses the rising demand for quality education in the emirate

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
Dubai: Parents across Abu Dhabi now have significantly more choice for their children's education, from pre-school to primary years. The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) has announced the licensing of seven new private nurseries and two new private schools, adding a total of 4,539 student seats across the Emirate.

The new additions, which are distributed across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, increase the total number of private educational institutions operating under ADEK's oversight. The Emirate now boasts a total of 233 private nurseries and 220 private schools.

This expansion directly addresses the growing demand for quality early childhood and primary education as Abu Dhabi's population continues to rise.

The breakdown of the new capacity additions is as follows:

7 new private nurseries

  • Chubby Cheeks Nursery, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, Dh43,500

  • Kids Fantasy Nursery, Madinat Zayed, Abu Dhabi, Dh27,000

  • Aflaj Nursery - Abu Dhabi, Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi, Dh47,896

  • Baynounah Nurseries, Al Hisn, Abu Dhabi, Dh27,000

  • Kids Academy Nursery, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, Dh40,000

  • Redwood Nursery, Mohamed Bin Zayed City, Abu Dhabi, Dh51375

  • Redwood Nursery, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Dh51,375

These facilities will provide 929 new seats for the youngest learners. Nurseries are critical for supporting the cognitive, social, and emotional development of young children, setting the foundation for future academic success.

2 new private schools

  • Premium International Private School, Shiab Al Ashkhar - Al Ain, Dh31,650

  • Yasmina American School, Khalifa City - Abu Dhabi, Dh35,733

These schools contribute 3,610 new seats to the private sector. The new additions are set to offer a variety of curricula, fostering both academic excellence and personal development for students in the Emirate.

The move by ADEK aligns with the Emirate's long-term vision to cement its position as a global hub for education. By consistently expanding the quantity and variety of educational institutions, Abu Dhabi ensures that a diverse, high-quality learning experience is available to all its residents. This commitment to educational infrastructure is a core pillar of the government's strategy for economic diversification and human capital development.

