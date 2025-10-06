The new additions, which are distributed across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, increase the total number of private educational institutions operating under ADEK's oversight. The Emirate now boasts a total of 233 private nurseries and 220 private schools.

Dubai : Parents across Abu Dhabi now have significantly more choice for their children's education, from pre-school to primary years. The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) has announced the licensing of seven new private nurseries and two new private schools, adding a total of 4,539 student seats across the Emirate.

These facilities will provide 929 new seats for the youngest learners. Nurseries are critical for supporting the cognitive, social, and emotional development of young children, setting the foundation for future academic success.

The move by ADEK aligns with the Emirate's long-term vision to cement its position as a global hub for education. By consistently expanding the quantity and variety of educational institutions, Abu Dhabi ensures that a diverse, high-quality learning experience is available to all its residents. This commitment to educational infrastructure is a core pillar of the government's strategy for economic diversification and human capital development.

These schools contribute 3,610 new seats to the private sector. The new additions are set to offer a variety of curricula, fostering both academic excellence and personal development for students in the Emirate.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.