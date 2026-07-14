Abdulhamid Mohamed Saeed, Chairman of the Endowments and Minors’ Funds Authority – Awqaf Abu Dhabi, said: “This global achievement marks an important milestone in the UAE’s humanitarian and endowment journey and reflects our leadership’s vision of fostering a culture of sustainable giving and strengthening social responsibility. It also reaffirms that investing in people is an investment in the future of society as a whole. We are proud that this Guinness World Records title was achieved through a collective effort that embodied the highest values of unity.