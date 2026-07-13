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Why Abu Dhabi is the preferred location for $5 billion Moon resort

Founders say the project needs 556 acres and could support 60,000 UAE jobs

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Why Abu Dhabi is the preferred location for $5 billion Moon resort
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Dubai: Abu Dhabi may be the only viable location in the UAE for the proposed $5 billion Moon resort, according to its founders, who say the development requires 556 acres and cannot move forward without direct government support.

Michael R. Henderson and Sandra G. Matthews, co-founders of Moon World Resorts Inc., told Gulf News that the UAE remains their preferred Middle East market, and requires a sufficiently large land parcel, which would narrow down the list of possible locations.

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“It appears Abu Dhabi may have more suitable land for Moon UAE; therefore, this may be our only UAE location option,” the founders said in a written interview.

The comments provide a fresh update on a project that has repeatedly generated speculation on social media, despite having no confirmed site, government agreement or regional licensee.

Project requires 2.25 million square metres

Moon World Resorts plans to grant up to 10 regional licences covering markets including North America, Europe, Asia, Africa, Oceania and the Middle East.

The founders said the proposed UAE development would require a site measuring 1,500 metres by 1,500 metres, equal to 2.25 million square metres or 556 acres.

Moon World Resorts said it had contacted Aldar and other large development groups but had yet to secure a local partner or government backing.

The founders also said they would no longer work with intermediaries claiming they could facilitate government introductions.

“We have been approached by several ‘intermediaries’ stating they can directly connect with these leaders; however, to date all have proven entirely inept. We no longer accept any inquiries from any intermediaries.”

Government backing

The company operates as a design studio and intellectual property licensor, meaning regional licensees would fund and deliver each development.

Henderson and Matthews said attracting investors was not the principal obstacle. Any licence process would first require confirmation that the relevant government supported the project and that suitable land was available at a workable price.

“Finding regional licensees who will fully fund Moon in all 10 regions is not an issue, Moon is the most profitable smart city masterplan ever conceived,” they said.

“The issue is one cannot offer specific regions unless the regional government is fully on board and the land is available.”

The founders said they were currently concentrating on a European showcase centre, where prospective regional licensees would be invited to review the concept. Groups from the Gulf would be among those invited.

$60 billion annual contribution

Moon World Resorts estimates that a UAE development could attract 10 million visitors each year and contribute $60 billion annually to the country’s gross domestic product.

The figures are company projections and have not been independently verified.

“Based on our most recent evaluation estimates, Moon UAE will be the most visited touristic destination resort development within the entire Middle East region,” the founders said.

They described the projected $60 billion annual contribution as a “transformational economic contribution” for the UAE.

The development could also support 60,000 jobs, according to the company’s estimates. This would comprise 30,000 direct positions, 18,000 indirect jobs and 12,000 induced roles.

Moon is designed as a large smart-city development built around a spherical resort structure containing hotels, restaurants, event facilities, wellness attractions and a simulated lunar surface and base. The wider plan includes a lagoon, parkland and 10,000 branded residences.

First project could break ground in 2027

The company is also exploring potential projects in Australia, Brazil, China, Egypt, India, Poland, Spain, Thailand and the US.

“We are currently in exploratory talks with various groups representing various countries,” the founders said.

They expect the first Moon development to begin construction in 2027 and open in 2032, although they did not identify which country is most likely to proceed first.

“We are not limited to building one Moon development at a time. All Moon developments are near duplicates; therefore, we can comfortably build multiple developments concurrently.”

No construction date has been set for a UAE project, and its future will depend on government approval and land availability.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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