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Abu Dhabi observatory captures Muharram crescent in broad daylight

Moon was just five hours old when image was photographed

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The moon was positioned 5.4 degrees away from the sun at the time of observation and was approximately five hours and 35 minutes old.
The moon was positioned 5.4 degrees away from the sun at the time of observation and was approximately five hours and 35 minutes old.
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Dubai: The International Astronomical Center has released one of the first images of the crescent moon marking the beginning of Muharram 1448 AH, captured in broad daylight from Abu Dhabi.

The image was taken at 11am UAE time on Monday using the centre's Al Khatm Astronomical Observatory, offering a glimpse of the newly born lunar crescent just hours after the start of the Islamic month.

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According to the centre, the moon was positioned 5.4 degrees away from the sun at the time of observation and was approximately five hours and 35 minutes old.

Photographing a young crescent in daylight is considered a significant astronomical achievement because the moon is often faint and difficult to distinguish against the brightness of the daytime sky. 

Muharram marks the beginning of the Islamic lunar calendar and is regarded as one of the four sacred months in Islam. The arrival of its crescent signals the start of a new Hijri year for Muslims around the world, making its observation of particular religious and cultural significance.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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