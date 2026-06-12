Kuwait bans external flags at Husseiniyas ahead of Muharram

Multiple agencies join planning drive to support orderly religious observances
Dubai: Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior has begun preparations for the upcoming month of Muharram, convening a coordination meeting with Husseiniya representatives and government agencies to review safety measures and organisational requirements for religious observances.
Authorities outlined a series of regulatory measures aimed at maintaining public safety and ensuring compliance with existing rules during Muharram, according to Aljarida newspaper.
These included a prohibition on displaying banners or flags outside Husseiniya premises, restrictions limiting cooking activities to designated school facilities, and requirements to regulate attendance levels within Husseiniyas.
Authorities also stressed the importance of cooperation with security personnel and adherence to instructions issued by relevant authorities throughout the period of observance.
The ministry further advised organisers that donations may only be collected through channels approved by the Ministry of Social Affairs.
The meeting was chaired by Major General Hamad Ahmed Al Munaifi, Head of the Security Directorates Sector, and attended by officials from the General Fire Force, Kuwait Municipality, the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, and the Emergency Medical Services department at the Ministry of Health.
Major General Al Munaifi conveyed greetings from First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al Sabah, reaffirming the ministry’s commitment to providing the resources necessary to ensure that religious ceremonies are conducted in a safe and orderly environment.