GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Kuwait Airways starts direct Zurich flights for summer travel

The airline will operate two weekly Zurich flights on Fridays and Sundays

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
A Kuwait Airways aeroplane prepares to land at Kuwait International Airport, in Kuwait City.
A Kuwait Airways aeroplane prepares to land at Kuwait International Airport, in Kuwait City.
AFP

Dubai: Kuwait Airways has launched its first commercial flights to Zurich, adding the Swiss city to its summer network as demand for European travel picks up during the holiday season.

The airline will operate two weekly flights to Zurich on Fridays and Sundays, starting Friday, as part of its wider summer schedule.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Acting CEO Abdulwahab Al-Shatti said the new route supports Kuwait Airways’ plans to expand its global network and add destinations that reflect customer demand.

He said Zurich’s popularity during the summer made it a strong addition to the airline’s schedule, particularly as more passengers look for direct access to European leisure destinations.

Al-Shatti said Kuwait Airways remains committed to giving passengers wider travel options through the launch of new routes.

Airline expands network

The Zurich launch comes as Kuwait Airways continues to build its international network and improve operational performance.

Al-Shatti said the airline is working to enhance service quality and strengthen the overall passenger experience as it moves ahead with its expansion plans.

He added that Kuwait Airways is implementing its operational plans according to high standards, reflecting its role as Kuwait’s national carrier and its aim to provide stronger services and offers during peak travel seasons.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More
Related Topics:
Kuwait

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

People on boat aver Danube river taking picture during summer night ride [Stock image of Danube river used for illustrative purposes only]

50% off Europe flights. Here’s how to claim it

2m read
delivery motorcycles are banned from operating on Kuwait's all roads during the hottest hours of the day as part of broader measures to protect workers from extreme summer temperatures.

Kuwait bans delivery motorcycles during peak heat hours

1m read
The airline launched 12 summer destinations for 2026 season, expanding its network to 54 destinations worldwide.

Kuwait Airways taps summer travel demand with 12 routes

1m read
flydubai adds new direct route with fares from Dh4,500

flydubai adds new direct route with fares from Dh4,500

2m read