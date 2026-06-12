Kuwait Airways starts direct Zurich flights for summer travel

The airline will operate two weekly Zurich flights on Fridays and Sundays
Dubai: Kuwait Airways has launched its first commercial flights to Zurich, adding the Swiss city to its summer network as demand for European travel picks up during the holiday season.
The airline will operate two weekly flights to Zurich on Fridays and Sundays, starting Friday, as part of its wider summer schedule.
Acting CEO Abdulwahab Al-Shatti said the new route supports Kuwait Airways’ plans to expand its global network and add destinations that reflect customer demand.
He said Zurich’s popularity during the summer made it a strong addition to the airline’s schedule, particularly as more passengers look for direct access to European leisure destinations.
Al-Shatti said Kuwait Airways remains committed to giving passengers wider travel options through the launch of new routes.
The Zurich launch comes as Kuwait Airways continues to build its international network and improve operational performance.
Al-Shatti said the airline is working to enhance service quality and strengthen the overall passenger experience as it moves ahead with its expansion plans.
He added that Kuwait Airways is implementing its operational plans according to high standards, reflecting its role as Kuwait’s national carrier and its aim to provide stronger services and offers during peak travel seasons.