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Kuwait Airways expands network with 13 new routes

The expanded network will include major cities across Europe, the Middle East and Asia

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The national carrier is fully prepared to manage its operations with flexibility and efficiency under varying condition
The national carrier is fully prepared to manage its operations with flexibility and efficiency under varying condition
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Dubai: Kuwait Airways has announced the resumption of flights from Terminal 4 at Kuwait International Airport to 13 additional destinations starting next Sunday, as part of the second phase of its gradual return to full operations. The move brings the total number of restored routes to 29.

Abdulwahab Al Shatti, the airline’s acting chief executive, said the expanded network will include major cities across Europe, the Middle East and Asia, among them London, Paris, Dubai, Madrid, Milan, Bangkok and Istanbul, as well as Jeddah, Riyadh, Doha, Bahrain and Cairo.

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The list also extends to Beirut, Amman, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Islamabad, Dhaka, Manila, Colombo, Bangalore, Guangzhou, Ahmedabad, Sohag and Casablanca.

Al Shatti said the national carrier is fully prepared to manage its operations with flexibility and efficiency under varying conditions, noting that the selection of destinations was based on market demand and passenger needs.

He added that Kuwait Airways is proceeding in line with a structured operational plan designed to ensure continuity while maintaining high standards of safety and quality. The expansion, he said, reflects the airline’s efforts to enhance operational efficiency and improve the level of service offered to travellers.

The carrier is expected to continue increasing the number of destinations in coordination with relevant authorities, as it seeks to meet growing demand and support the recovery of regional and international travel.kuw

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