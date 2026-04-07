Airline widens temporary network with new routes and transit support for passengers
Dubai: Gulf Air has added more South Asian routes to its temporary Dammam operations, widening travel options for passengers affected by ongoing airspace restrictions in Bahrain and parts of the region.
The airline is currently operating from King Fahd International Airport, shifting flights out of Bahrain due to continued airspace closures that have forced carriers to rework schedules and routing strategies.
The latest expansion includes Lahore, Islamabad, Kochi and Dhaka, strengthening Gulf Air’s reach into key South Asian corridors that see consistent passenger demand from the Gulf.
These additions sit alongside an already expanded network from Dammam, which connects travellers to major global cities including London, Mumbai, Nairobi, Cairo, Chennai, Bangkok, Casablanca, Manila, Paris, Frankfurt, Istanbul, Athens and Thiruvananthapuram.
The broader network reflects a rapid operational adjustment, with Dammam emerging as a temporary hub for Bahrain-based passengers.
Passengers booked on these flights will be provided with ground transport between Bahrain and King Fahd International Airport, allowing them to continue their journeys despite the disruption.
Gulf Air is also facilitating transit visa support for passengers travelling through Saudi Arabia under this arrangement. The service is available to those using the airline’s organised transfers between Bahrain and Dammam.
Travellers whose final destination is Saudi Arabia must still arrange their own visas independently.
Flights across the expanded network can be booked through Gulf Air’s website, mobile application and authorised travel agents.
The airline continues to adjust its network in response to regional developments, with additional capacity aimed at easing congestion and maintaining connectivity for affected passengers.