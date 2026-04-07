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Gulf Air adds more South Asia routes via Dammam amid airspace shutdown

Airline widens temporary network with new routes and transit support for passengers

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Gulf Air adds more South Asia routes via Dammam amid airspace shutdown

Dubai: Gulf Air has added more South Asian routes to its temporary Dammam operations, widening travel options for passengers affected by ongoing airspace restrictions in Bahrain and parts of the region.

The airline is currently operating from King Fahd International Airport, shifting flights out of Bahrain due to continued airspace closures that have forced carriers to rework schedules and routing strategies.

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New destinations added

The latest expansion includes Lahore, Islamabad, Kochi and Dhaka, strengthening Gulf Air’s reach into key South Asian corridors that see consistent passenger demand from the Gulf.

These additions sit alongside an already expanded network from Dammam, which connects travellers to major global cities including London, Mumbai, Nairobi, Cairo, Chennai, Bangkok, Casablanca, Manila, Paris, Frankfurt, Istanbul, Athens and Thiruvananthapuram.

The broader network reflects a rapid operational adjustment, with Dammam emerging as a temporary hub for Bahrain-based passengers.

Ground transport and transit support

Passengers booked on these flights will be provided with ground transport between Bahrain and King Fahd International Airport, allowing them to continue their journeys despite the disruption.

Gulf Air is also facilitating transit visa support for passengers travelling through Saudi Arabia under this arrangement. The service is available to those using the airline’s organised transfers between Bahrain and Dammam.

Travellers whose final destination is Saudi Arabia must still arrange their own visas independently.

Bookings and next steps

Flights across the expanded network can be booked through Gulf Air’s website, mobile application and authorised travel agents.

The airline continues to adjust its network in response to regional developments, with additional capacity aimed at easing congestion and maintaining connectivity for affected passengers.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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