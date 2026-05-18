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Bahrain's Gulf Air restores 75% of flights, targets full recovery by June 1

Bahrain carrier resumes flights across 40 destinations in 24 countries

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Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
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Bahrain's Gulf Air restores 75% of flights, targets full recovery by June 1

Dubai: Gulf Air has restored 75% of its global network and is steadily increasing flights across key international markets, as the Bahraini carrier moves toward full operational recovery by June 1, 2026.

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The airline said it has resumed services across the Middle East, Europe, the Indian subcontinent and Africa over recent weeks, reconnecting passengers through the Kingdom of Bahrain as flight operations gradually return to normal.

Gulf Air said services are now operating across 40 destinations in 24 countries, representing three-quarters of its network. The carrier added that flight frequencies are continuing to increase as part of a phased restoration plan.

Martin Gauss, chief executive of Gulf Air, said the airline’s workforce had maintained continuity for passengers during the recovery period.

On track to full recovery

“With 75% of our network now restored and more routes returning each day, Gulf Air is on its way to restoring full operations,” Gauss said.

He added that the airline remained focused on reliable service, seamless connectivity through Bahrain and maintaining customer experience standards as operations expand.

To support affected passengers, Gulf Air said customers holding confirmed bookings until June 30, 2026, will be eligible for one complimentary date change, with rebooking permitted until March 31, 2027.

The airline also extended FalconFlyer loyalty programme miles, points and membership tiers that were due to expire in March, April and May 2026 until June 30, 2026.

Related Topics:
UAE TravelBahrainUS-Israel-Iran war

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