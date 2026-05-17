The number of Bahrainis employed in the private sector rose by just over 4 per cent, from 99,945 workers in 2022 to 103,986 in 2024.

The ministry said all economic sectors in the kingdom were subject to Bahrainisation requirements, with localisation rates varying according to the nature of each sector and the availability of Bahraini jobseekers.

Authorities monitor compliance electronically, the ministry said, adding that companies failing to meet required Bahrainisation levels face an additional fee of BD500 for each expatriate work permit issued.

Meeting Bahrainisation quotas is also a prerequisite for companies seeking to bid for government tenders, while the rates are reviewed periodically in line with labour market requirements, the ministry added.

The ministry said Bahraini workers had demonstrated competitiveness in the private sector and that some firms had achieved Bahrainisation levels ranging between 80 and 90 per cent.

Under existing rules, small and micro enterprises employing no more than five expatriate workers become subject to Bahrainisation requirements when applying for additional foreign worker permits.

The ministry also highlighted a 21-day waiting period before employers can obtain approval to recruit expatriate workers from abroad.

During that period, employers must advertise vacancies in local newspapers for at least seven days and interview Bahraini applicants as well as expatriates already residing in Bahrain.

The measures are intended to reduce overseas recruitment where suitable candidates are available locally and to improve employment opportunities for Bahrainis, the ministry said.

Responding to a question on permits issued for jobs considered “replaceable”, the ministry said no official category existed under that term and therefore no corresponding figures were available.