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Bahrain's private sector expat workforce rises 0.6% in two years

All economic sectors in the kingdom were subject to Bahrainisation requirements

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Expatriate employment increased by around 0.6 per cent over the past two years, rising from 464,304 workers in 2022 to 467,267 in 2024.
Expatriate employment increased by around 0.6 per cent over the past two years, rising from 464,304 workers in 2022 to 467,267 in 2024.
Binghatti

The number of expatriate workers in Bahrain’s private sector rose marginally between 2022 and 2024, while Bahraini employment recorded a stronger increase, according to Labour Ministry figures based on Social Insurance Organisation subscriber data.

Expatriate employment increased by around 0.6 per cent over the past two-year period, rising from 464,304 workers in 2022 to 467,267 in 2024, the ministry said.

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The number of Bahrainis employed in the private sector rose by just over 4 per cent, from 99,945 workers in 2022 to 103,986 in 2024.

The ministry said all economic sectors in the kingdom were subject to Bahrainisation requirements, with localisation rates varying according to the nature of each sector and the availability of Bahraini jobseekers.

Authorities monitor compliance electronically, the ministry said, adding that companies failing to meet required Bahrainisation levels face an additional fee of BD500 for each expatriate work permit issued.

Meeting Bahrainisation quotas is also a prerequisite for companies seeking to bid for government tenders, while the rates are reviewed periodically in line with labour market requirements, the ministry added.

The ministry said Bahraini workers had demonstrated competitiveness in the private sector and that some firms had achieved Bahrainisation levels ranging between 80 and 90 per cent.

Under existing rules, small and micro enterprises employing no more than five expatriate workers become subject to Bahrainisation requirements when applying for additional foreign worker permits.

The ministry also highlighted a 21-day waiting period before employers can obtain approval to recruit expatriate workers from abroad.

During that period, employers must advertise vacancies in local newspapers for at least seven days and interview Bahraini applicants as well as expatriates already residing in Bahrain.

The measures are intended to reduce overseas recruitment where suitable candidates are available locally and to improve employment opportunities for Bahrainis, the ministry said.

Responding to a question on permits issued for jobs considered “replaceable”, the ministry said no official category existed under that term and therefore no corresponding figures were available.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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