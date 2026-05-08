Employers need to work only with licensed and approved domestic worker recruitment offices
Abu Dhabi: Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has warned residents against dealing with unlicensed domestic worker recruitment offices and unauthorised intermediaries, saying such practices could expose employers to legal and financial risks.
In a social media post, the ministry urged employers to work only with licensed and approved domestic worker recruitment offices operating in the UAE, stressing that official agencies are listed on the ministry’s website.
The ministry said dealing with unapproved recruitment offices or unlicensed intermediaries could result in complications, including legal liability for contracting with unauthorised entities, the absence of guarantees for fee reimbursement in the event of a breach of agreement, and undocumented contracts that may weaken the rights of both employers and domestic workers.
Authorities also warned that such arrangements could create difficulties in resolving disputes and may involve failures to comply with mandatory medical checks and other regulatory requirements.
The ministry further clarified that mediating between an employer and a domestic worker recruitment office is considered illegal under UAE regulations.
It said recruitment procedures must be conducted directly between employers and licensed recruitment offices to ensure clear responsibilities and protect the rights of all parties involved.