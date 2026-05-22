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UAE unveils new labour accommodation rules with free internet, clinics

New MOHRE guide introduces stricter living, health, and safety standards for workers

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Labour accommodation operators will be required to provide free internet services to help workers stay connected with their families, access online services,
Labour accommodation operators will be required to provide free internet services to help workers stay connected with their families, access online services,
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Dubai: The UAE has introduced a comprehensive new framework regulating labour accommodations, as part of ongoing efforts to improve living standards for workers and create safer, more integrated residential environments across the country.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) said the new guide establishes detailed requirements covering accommodation services, infrastructure, healthcare access, transportation, and recreational facilities, with a focus on enhancing workers’ wellbeing and social stability.

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Under the new standards, labour accommodation operators will be required to provide free internet services to help workers stay connected with their families, access online services, and complete digital transactions. The guide also encourages the organisation of recreational and social activities during official holidays to support psychological wellbeing and strengthen community engagement among residents.

Large-scale accommodations housing 1,000 workers or more must include a medical clinic operating around the clock throughout the week, alongside sports facilities and financial service amenities aimed at creating a fully integrated living environment.

The framework also introduces stricter planning and location requirements for labour accommodations. Facilities must be situated near industrial areas and major road networks, while maintaining a minimum distance of five kilometres from family residential neighbourhoods. Accommodations must also be located away from environmental pollution sources and flood or rainwater drainage paths.

According to the guide, all necessary approvals and permits must be secured from relevant authorities before properties can be used as labour accommodations.

The new standards additionally regulate movement within labour accommodation areas to improve safety and traffic flow. Operators are required to provide sufficient internal road space for vehicles, dedicated parking for buses and cars, and unobstructed access routes for emergency, ambulance, and civil defence vehicles.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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