GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE urges decent worker accommodation ahead of summer heat surge

MOHRE calls for all worker accommodations to be registered with regularly updated data

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The ministry highlighted that compliance with labour accommodation standards is not merely a regulatory requirement, but a shared responsibility.
The ministry highlighted that compliance with labour accommodation standards is not merely a regulatory requirement, but a shared responsibility.
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Dubai: As temperatures begin to rise across the UAE ahead of the summer season, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) has stressed the importance of providing decent and properly managed accommodation for workers, emphasising that it remains a key pillar for safeguarding wellbeing, workplace stability, and business continuity.

In a new awareness campaign, the ministry highlighted that compliance with labour accommodation standards is not merely a regulatory requirement, but a shared responsibility that contributes to building a safe, healthy, and productive work environment across the country.

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The campaign, launched under the theme “Decent Accommodation… A Stable Work Environment”, outlined a series of practical measures and standards aimed at ensuring workers are provided with suitable living conditions that support their health, safety, and daily needs.

Among the key guidelines highlighted by the ministry was the need for all labour accommodation facilities to be officially registered and approved within MOHRE’s systems, with workers’ data updated regularly to ensure proper oversight and compliance.

The ministry also stressed the importance of maintaining a safe and healthy living environment through continuous maintenance of facilities and utilities, noting that accommodation standards play a direct role in enhancing workers’ physical wellbeing and overall quality of life.

Employers were further encouraged to provide essential services within accommodation facilities, including cooled drinking water and secure storage spaces for workers’ personal belongings, alongside basic internet access to support communication and access to information and digital services.

As part of wellbeing and awareness efforts, the ministry called for the promotion of educational and awareness initiatives within labour accommodations through dedicated screens and informational materials designed specifically for workers.

The guidance also emphasised the importance of implementing effective safety and security systems within worker accommodation sites, including the provision of guards and surveillance cameras, to strengthen protection measures and foster a secure residential environment.

In addition, MOHRE recommended appointing dedicated supervisors to manage accommodation affairs and address workers’ needs on an ongoing basis, helping improve responsiveness and ensure day-to-day operational standards are maintained.

The ministry said taking good care of labour accommodation positively impacts workers’ wellbeing and contributes to a more stable and productive work environment, reinforcing the UAE’s efforts to strengthen labour welfare standards and support sustainable economic growth.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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