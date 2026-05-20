Standard Chartered to cut 7,800 jobs as AI rewrites back-office work — report

Bank to axe 15% of support roles as automation reshapes global operations
Global banking giant Standard Chartered is preparing a major workforce overhaul, announcing plans to cut more than 15% of its back-office roles — roughly 7,800 jobs — by 2030, as it accelerates its shift toward artificial intelligence (AI) and automation, the BBC reported.
The London-headquartered bank said the restructuring is part of a broader strategy to streamline operations using AI-driven tools, advanced analytics, and automation, aimed at improving efficiency, decision-making, and customer service.
The affected roles are largely administrative and operational positions spread across the bank’s global support hubs, including India, China, Malaysia, and Poland, according to British media including the Financial Times and SkyNews.
The company said it expects that some employees will be redeployed into other functions, though it did not provide detailed breakdowns of which roles or regions will be most affected.
“We are scaling practical uses of automation, advanced analytics and artificial intelligence to streamline processes, improve decision-making and enhance both client service and internal efficiency,” the bank said in a statement, as reported by the BBC.
The move is part of chief executive Bill Winters’ long-term strategy to reshape the Asia and Africa-focused lender into a more tech-driven institution, while also improving profitability.
Standard Chartered is not alone. Financial institutions worldwide are increasingly trimming traditional roles as AI takes on tasks once handled by humans.
Earlier this year, Singapore’s DBS Bank said it expected to cut around 4,000 contract and temporary positions over the next three years as automation expands.
The wave of restructuring is also hitting the broader tech sector, where companies are pouring billions into AI infrastructure while simultaneously reducing headcount.
Meta announced plans to cut around 10% of its workforce, or roughly 8,000 employees, while continuing heavy investment in AI projects.
Amazon said in January it would lay off more than 30,000 workers.
Oracle has also cut over 10,000 roles in recent restructuring rounds.
Analysts say the trend reflects a structural shift in the global labor market, where AI is increasingly handling repetitive cognitive work — particularly in finance, administration, and customer operations — raising concerns about job displacement even as new tech roles are created.
The Standard Chartered announcement underscores a growing reality across industries: AI is no longer just a productivity tool, but a workforce transformer.
While banks and tech giants frame these cuts as efficiency upgrades, economists warn the transition could disproportionately affect mid-level administrative workers and early-career graduates entering corporate pipelines.
For now, Standard Chartered says its focus remains on “practical AI adoption” — but the scale of its planned reductions signals that the era of large human back-office teams in global banking may be entering a rapid decline.