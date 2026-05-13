Abu Dhabi Judicial Department highlights role of marriage in strengthening family stability

Experts call for moderation in wedding costs to support young couples
Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has highlighted the importance of marriage in building stable families and supporting social sustainability during an awareness lecture held in Khalifa City.
The session, titled “The Importance of Marriage and its Role in Building the Individual and Society,” was organised in coordination with the Citizens and Community Affairs Office at the Hilal Zayed Al Shehhi Majlis.
The lecture forms part of the “Majalisna” initiative launched by the Judicial Department under the directives of Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan to promote legal awareness and strengthen family cohesion across society.
The session was delivered by Dr Saeed Salem Al Darmaki, Chief Family Counsellor at ADJD, who spoke about the role of marriage in achieving psychological wellbeing and social stability.
He said marriage remains the foundation of the family and plays an important role in raising generations capable of contributing to the country’s development.
The lecture also discussed some of the main challenges facing young people today when it comes to marriage and starting a family.
These included high dowries, expensive wedding costs, unrealistic social expectations and limited awareness about the responsibilities of married life.
Dr Al Darmaki stressed the importance of moderation in spending and simplifying marriage procedures to help support young couples.
He also highlighted the need to strengthen the idea of partnership and shared responsibility between spouses.
The session further focused on the importance of choosing the right life partner based on understanding, compatibility and the ability to take responsibility.
Officials said successful marriages should be built on mutual respect, positive dialogue and cooperation to help families overcome challenges.
The lecture concluded with several community messages encouraging families to simplify marriage requirements, promote tolerance and strengthen communication within households.
Participants also stressed the importance of resolving family disputes wisely and supporting values of cooperation and solidarity to help build a stable and connected society.