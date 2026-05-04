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KFED showcases support for Emirati entrepreneurs at Make it in the Emirates 2026

Fund highlights SME success stories and expands industrial growth initiatives in Abu Dhabi

Last updated:
Ali Al Hammadi, Reporter
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Khalifa Fund signs key partnerships and unveils expanded support programmes for SMEs.
Khalifa Fund signs key partnerships and unveils expanded support programmes for SMEs.

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED) is showcasing its support for Emirati entrepreneurs at Make it in the Emirates 2026, as it looks to strengthen the country’s entrepreneurship ecosystem and boost the industrial sector.

The event, taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from May 4 to 7, brings together government entities, companies and entrepreneurs under the theme “Emerging Stronger”.

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Focus on local SMEs

At its pavilion, KFED is highlighting the success of seven Emirati small and medium-sized enterprises operating across sectors such as agri-tech, artificial intelligence, manufacturing and food production.

Officials said these companies reflect the growing diversity and strength of the UAE’s industrial base.

Visitors can also learn about the fund’s support journey, from early-stage ideas to business growth, through programmes that offer funding, training and advisory services.

On-the-spot support

One of the main features is the “Funding on the Spot” initiative, which allows entrepreneurs to apply for financing during the event.

The service includes quick eligibility checks, direct guidance and initial approvals for selected projects.

KFED is also promoting its “We Listen” service, which offers one-on-one advisory sessions tailored to each business case.

In addition, entrepreneurs can sign up for training programmes offered by MZN Business Accelerators across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

New partnerships

As part of the event, KFED will sign several agreements with public and private sector partners to expand support for entrepreneurs.

These include partnerships with Etihad Airways, TAQA Distribution, United Arab Emirates University, Rotana Hotel Management Corporation and the Higher Colleges of Technology.

Officials said the agreements aim to open new opportunities for SMEs, including access to supply chains, research support and market expansion.

Supporting growth

Mouza Obaid Al Nasri, chief executive of Khalifa Fund, said the participation reflects the fund’s role in helping businesses grow and contribute to the national economy.

She said the focus is on building an integrated system that connects funding with skills, knowledge and access to markets.

KFED is also showcasing its Light Manufacturing Accelerator, which supports entrepreneurs in turning ideas into market-ready products through technical support and industry connections.

Encouraging entrepreneurship

Officials said the fund has supported more than 1,200 projects to date, helping strengthen the role of SMEs in economic development.

Through its participation, KFED aims to connect entrepreneurs with investors, partners and new opportunities, while encouraging more citizens to start and grow their own businesses.

Visitors can explore the fund’s services and meet participating companies at its stand throughout the event.

Ali Al HammadiReporter
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Abu Dhabi

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