UAE launches Dh1 billion national fund to support vital industries

Sheikh Mohammed also approved the expansion of the National In-Country Value Programme
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has approved the establishment of a Dh1 billion national fund to support vital industries.
“We have approved a package of initiatives and decisions to support the national industrial sector, including the establishment of a national fund worth Dh1 billion for industrial resilience, aimed at advancing the localisation of vital industries, strengthening supply chain resilience, and accelerating the adoption of artificial intelligence technologies in production, operations and planning,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on his X account.
The new fund is designed to accelerate the localisation of vital industries, enhance supply chain resilience and expand the use of artificial intelligence across production, operations and strategic planning.
The fund will focus on supporting critical industries, particularly those linked to national priorities such as food security and essential manufacturing.
It also aims to boost local production capacity, build strategic reserves of key industrial goods and strengthen value chains across priority sectors.
Artificial intelligence will play a key role in the initiative, supporting predictive analytics, risk management and operational efficiency, while helping industrial entities respond more effectively to shifting economic and geopolitical conditions.
Alongside the fund, Sheikh Mohammed approved a policy to enhance the presence of UAE-made products across retail outlets and e-commerce platforms.
The policy is intended to increase consumer awareness, strengthen demand for locally manufactured goods and enable national factories to integrate more effectively into major supply chains.
The first phase will focus on essential products with scalable local production, including bottled water, dairy products, eggs, fresh and chilled poultry, bread, flour, locally packaged vegetable oils, and seasonal vegetables. Implementation will be coordinated with relevant entities, private sector partners, retailers, and digital platforms, with dedicated space allocated to Made-in-UAE products in line with defined standards.
The initiative also seeks to stabilise local markets by encouraging consistent demand and ensuring the continuity of supply, reinforcing the competitiveness of domestic industries.
The Vice President also approved the expansion of the National In-Country Value Programme, making it mandatory across all federal government entities and national companies.
The programme is expected to further drive local procurement and support the UAE’s ambition to fully localise more than 5,000 vital products.
Sheikh Mohammed confirmed that preparations are under way for the launch of the fifth edition of the “Make it in the Emirates 2026” platform, scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi. The event is expected to attract more than 120,000 visitors, including investors, manufacturers, policymakers and global industry leaders.
“We also reviewed preparations for the launch of the ‘Make it in the Emirates 2026’ platform, which will bring together thousands of investors, manufacturers and industry leaders from around the world next month in Abu Dhabi,” he added.
Over 1,000 exhibitors representing 12 industrial sectors will participate, with small and medium-sized enterprises accounting for around 61 per cent of participants.
The platform will introduce several new initiatives, including the launch of a national quality infrastructure platform to enhance the competitiveness of UAE products and support their readiness for global markets through AI-enabled solutions.
Authorities will also announce new procurement opportunities to localise additional strategic products, while a dedicated start-up centre will be established to support entrepreneurs and connect projects with investors using advanced technologies.
In addition, the “House of Industry” will be launched as a national museum documenting the evolution of the UAE’s industrial sector, highlighting the role of innovation and technology in shaping its future.
The Cabinet approved the establishment of a National Industrial Data Committee, chaired by Hasan Jassim Al Nowais, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, with representatives from relevant federal and local entities.
The committee will identify priority industrial data, accelerate its availability, strengthen integration with national systems, address data challenges, and propose solutions to ensure real-time access, including any required legislative updates.
Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, said: “These decisions reflect the leadership’s vision to advance a more resilient and sustainable national industrial model, built on the localisation of critical industries, the strengthening of supply chains, and directing demand towards national products. They also support the accelerated adoption of artificial intelligence across production and planning processes, enhancing the competitiveness of the industrial sector and reinforcing its contribution to economic growth.”
Sheikh Mohammed emphasised that the UAE continues to move forward with confidence in strengthening its position as a global economic and industrial hub, supported by forward-looking policies and strategic investments in the industrial sector.