Dubai Opera’s ‘Sing for the Nation’ to celebrate UAE pride through music

The programme journeys through different melodies
This May, UAE National Orchestra returns to Dubai Opera with Sing for the Nation, a musical tribute to the UAE’s story, spirit and shared identity.
Presented in partnership with Dubai Opera, the concert promises a collective experience rooted in nostalgia, belonging and national pride, as beloved Emirati songs from the 1970s to today are brought to life on stage.
The programme journeys through melodies that have long formed the soundtrack of celebrations, milestones and memories across the country. Emotional favourites such as Dar Zayed evoke the warmth of home and heritage, while We Will Protect the Union captures the enduring spirit of unity that defines the nation. Another standout, Zanaha Zayed, reflects the UAE’s remarkable transformation and the visionary legacy that continues to shape daily life in the Emirates.
The evening will also spotlight powerful works like Rijal Wallah Rijal, written by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and Hisn Al Watan, penned by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.
Adding to the emotional resonance are works by celebrated Emirati poets and composers whose music has become woven into the UAE’s cultural memory. The result is expected to be both intimate and grand — an evening where the audience is encouraged not just to listen, but to sing along and participate in a shared celebration of the nation.
Located in Downtown Dubai, Dubai Opera is accessible by car via Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, by taxi, or through the Dubai Metro Red Line via Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Station.
Date: May 8
Time: 8pm
Location: Dubai Opera
Buy tickets here: Platinumlist