“We wanted to make sure that Tashyeed is what today’s talent need in order for them to join the orchestra in the future, whether here or internationally,” she said.

Al Qassimi also spoke passionately about the emotional and cultural importance of music.

“Music and art are the reasons why we can go on with our days,” she said. “It has a very strong soft power that we don’t see as well.”

That philosophy is reflected in the orchestra’s repertoire, which blends Western classical traditions with Emirati and Arabic musical influences.

“Our repertoire has so many different elements,” she explained. “It has Western classical music, it has Emirati music, it has Arabic music. What makes this sound very distinctive is the blend.”

Its first concert season included performances across the country.

“We are a national orchestra,” she said. “We represent the country musically.”

Another priority for the orchestra is making classical music more accessible to children and first-time audiences.

Through Once Upon a Tune, a family-focused programme, younger audiences are introduced to instruments and orchestral storytelling in a more engaging way.

“It’s very important that we look at the different age groups and the different diverse communities that we have here in the UAE,” she said. “There’s something for everyone within the community.”

Al Qassimi believes the UAE’s arts scene has evolved dramatically over the last 15 years, with Emirati artists and musicians now becoming increasingly visible within the country’s cultural institutions.

“If we look at how the scene was 15 years ago, it’s completely different than where we stand today,” she said.

“If you go to Louvre Abu Dhabi, you would see Emirati artists. If you go to Zayed National Museum, you will see Emirati musicians performing there.”

Ultimately, she hopes young Emiratis emerging from programmes like Tashyeed will become cultural ambassadors for the UAE internationally.

“They will be the ambassadors to represent their country on a national stage or international,” she said.

“Through them we will be inspiring future generations of musicians to look up to them and say, ‘I want to join the music industry here in the country to represent our country.’”