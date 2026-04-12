'Our Life in the UAE' forum gets 31 million views

A pivotal was role played by influencers, content creators, and podcasters
Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of the Board of the Watani Al Emarat Foundation, praised the pivotal role played by influencers, content creators, and podcasters in conveying the noble message of the “Our Life in the UAE” forum to audiences both within the country and abroad. He affirmed that this strong digital presence significantly amplified the forum’s reach and impact, with total views across various platforms exceeding 31 million within just two days.
He noted that the forum successfully attracted more than 74 content creators from both Emirati citizens and residents, in addition to the participation of a distinguished group of leading podcast hosts. Together, they delivered the forum’s message with genuine national spirit and a contemporary style that resonates with diverse segments of society in multiple languages.
He emphasised that this remarkable level of engagement reflects the community’s awareness of the forum’s message, held under the theme “Reflections on Love for the UAE” and organized by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence in collaboration with the Watani Al Emarat Foundation. The message, embodied in the slogan “Proud of the UAE,” highlighted a deep sense of belonging and loyalty to the nation and its wise leadership, led by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.
He noted that unity in love for the nation, loyalty to its leadership, and standing behind its flag — symbolising unity, pride, and dignity — reflects the collective admiration and pride in the UAE. It also demonstrates the cohesion of all segments of society under the banner of the Union and their shared loyalty to the leadership, expressing pride in the nation, its leadership, and its unity — a country that confronts challenges with determination and solidarity.
He also commended the heartfelt contributions of all participants who expressed their pride in the UAE and their deep connection to its values of tolerance, coexistence, and cultural openness. He highlighted that digital platforms have become essential partners in promoting positive values and enhancing the UAE’s global image, noting that the rapid and widespread reach achieved reflects the high professionalism of content creators and their ability to engage diverse audiences through various languages and styles. This, he added, further strengthens the UAE’s global standing as a unique model of human coexistence, while reaffirming its ability to provide the highest levels of safety and security for both citizens and residents.
He stated that the UAE will continue to be a haven of safety, security, and human coexistence, thanks to the wise vision and dedicated efforts of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with the people of the UAE and its residents. He described the forum as a symbolic expression of collective pride and belonging to the nation—a message that has reached all segments of society and the wider world.
He also praised the efforts of all participants and attendees who conveyed the forum’s noble national objectives to audiences everywhere, noting that it has evolved into a national celebration of love for the UAE, while also honoring Emirati creative output across various fields — particularly those that celebrate Emirati identity as a cornerstone of social strength, cohesion, and stability.
For his part, Yasser Al Gargawi, Director General of the Watani Al Emarat Foundation, praised the volume of participation and engagement with the forum’s activities, which carried a sincere message of love, loyalty, and belonging from all segments of society to the UAE. This sentiment was embodied in the slogan “Proud of the UAE,” which has become a unifying expression for everyone living in the country. He also expressed pride in the contributions of Emirati and resident influencers and content creators who conveyed this message with sincerity and passion.
Amira Mohammed, host of the “Mawjat” podcast, expressed her pride in participating in the forum, emphasizing that the UAE is not merely a place to live, but a comprehensive human experience that is proudly shared with the world. She noted that her podcast aimed to authentically convey this experience to a broad audience that believes in values of love and tolerance.
Similarly, Saleh Al Kindi, host of the “Al Wateen” podcast, stated that participating in the event was a national responsibility before being a media role, as contributors sought to highlight the authentic values of Emirati society and present a vivid image of the strong bond between leadership and the people, as well as pride in belonging to this cherished nation.
Ahmed Al Hosani, host of the “Future Leader” podcast, described the forum as an inspiring platform for youth, noting that his participation focused on showcasing the UAE’s role in developing conscious leaders capable of building a better future—an approach that resonated strongly with audiences.
Dr Louis Lambert, host of the “Happiness” podcast, highlighted that the UAE offers a global model for quality of life and societal happiness, and that he aimed to shed light on this unique human experience worthy of recognition and celebration. Meanwhile, Ahmed Jaber, host of the “Jaber” podcast, noted that the strong engagement with the forum’s content demonstrates the world’s growing appetite for authentic positive stories—stories that the UAE consistently delivers through its achievements and enduring values.