'Our Life in the UAE' forum gets 31 million views

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of the Board of the Watani Al Emarat Foundation, praised the pivotal role played by influencers, content creators, and podcasters in conveying the noble message of the “Our Life in the UAE” forum to audiences both within the country and abroad. He affirmed that this strong digital presence significantly amplified the forum’s reach and impact, with total views across various platforms exceeding 31 million within just two days.

He noted that unity in love for the nation, loyalty to its leadership, and standing behind its flag — symbolising unity, pride, and dignity — reflects the collective admiration and pride in the UAE. It also demonstrates the cohesion of all segments of society under the banner of the Union and their shared loyalty to the leadership, expressing pride in the nation, its leadership, and its unity — a country that confronts challenges with determination and solidarity.

He emphasised that this remarkable level of engagement reflects the community’s awareness of the forum’s message, held under the theme “Reflections on Love for the UAE” and organized by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence in collaboration with the Watani Al Emarat Foundation. The message, embodied in the slogan “Proud of the UAE,” highlighted a deep sense of belonging and loyalty to the nation and its wise leadership, led by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

He also commended the heartfelt contributions of all participants who expressed their pride in the UAE and their deep connection to its values of tolerance, coexistence, and cultural openness. He highlighted that digital platforms have become essential partners in promoting positive values and enhancing the UAE’s global image, noting that the rapid and widespread reach achieved reflects the high professionalism of content creators and their ability to engage diverse audiences through various languages and styles. This, he added, further strengthens the UAE’s global standing as a unique model of human coexistence, while reaffirming its ability to provide the highest levels of safety and security for both citizens and residents.

He stated that the UAE will continue to be a haven of safety, security, and human coexistence, thanks to the wise vision and dedicated efforts of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with the people of the UAE and its residents. He described the forum as a symbolic expression of collective pride and belonging to the nation—a message that has reached all segments of society and the wider world.

For his part, Yasser Al Gargawi, Director General of the Watani Al Emarat Foundation, praised the volume of participation and engagement with the forum’s activities, which carried a sincere message of love, loyalty, and belonging from all segments of society to the UAE. This sentiment was embodied in the slogan “Proud of the UAE,” which has become a unifying expression for everyone living in the country. He also expressed pride in the contributions of Emirati and resident influencers and content creators who conveyed this message with sincerity and passion.

Abdulla Rasheed Editor - Abu Dhabi

Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.