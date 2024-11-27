Temporary to forever: In love with the UAE

“At first, I thought I was going to be here for 12 months. It was an opportunity to do a one-year secondment with the law firm I worked for. The firm kept on extending my contract by six months. Eventually, after two and a half years, it was decided that my temporary switch would become permanent,” the 37-year-old told Gulf News.

Sunil Mashari came to the UAE for a 12-month job posting. Eight years later, he calls the UAE his home. Image Credit: Supplied

Then 28, Mashari saw his move to the UAE as a chance to progress his career and experience a new culture and way of life.

“I had never visited the UAE prior to landing here. As a single person with no responsibilities, I saw it as a fantastic opportunity.”

“I was most surprised by the ease with which I fit into the ecosystem. In a country with various cultures, I initially thought it would be difficult to adapt and evolve. But, such is the nature of the country, and the people here, that the integration into life here, and ability to call it home almost immediately, was the most surprising thing to me,” he said.

The UAE has played a significant part in shaping Mashari’s life.

“I benefitted from being able to really accelerate my career here and started to become incredibly attached to the way of life – from access to the rest of the world for travel, to making close friends, and eventually meeting my fiancé here.”

According to him, the UAE is an “incredibly aspirational country”.

“The country provided the foundations for me to achieve my dreams and ambitions… my professional growth skyrocketed here,” he said. Today, Mashari works as the head of marketing strategy and communications at a marketing consultancy.

“In the UAE, we are safe and afford the chance to innovate and build ourselves,” he added.

The country also gave him an avenue to explore his interests.

“I am finalising publishing a children’s book called ‘Love Your Difference-seas’, a children’s book focusing on diversity and acceptance, which is being published out of Sharjah. I have also been performing stand-up comedy here for the past 15 months, there is plenty in the pipeline from me on the comedy scene.”

Mashari, who is getting married next April, plans to start a family in the UAE.

“Honestly speaking, such is the positive impact [of the country] on me that I don’t consider it a second home anymore, it is very much my home,” he said.

Surprisingly, his favourite thing about the UAE is a particular mall.

“I am honestly the biggest fan of The Dubai Mall. I have a bizarre attachment to it, because it was the first place I went to in Dubai after I landed here. I had gone to buy bedding, because I didn’t have any in my apartment, but ended up spending 14 hours there! I even suggested having our wedding at a popular restaurant there, to my fiancé!”

While UAE is his home now, there are some things he does miss. “My parents and my two gorgeous nephews…. I miss going to Arsenal football games! Luckily the team regularly visit and occasionally play friendly games here, so I can get my fix appropriately,” he added.

Thirty five years and counting…

Indian expatriates, Noel, 65, and Elsie Rodrigues, 62, have a longer history in the UAE, to reflect on.

“We moved here for Noel’s job, in 1989,” Elsie told Gulf News.

“The UAE was a budding Gulf country back then…. Dubai was a quiet city,” she added.

It was going to be a temporary move. “Our initial expectations were to set base for a few years and move back to India with our foreign earnings. We found it to be a safe and welcoming space to move to for the short run,” Elsie said.

Elsie Rodrigues and her husband Noel, have been calling UAE their home since 1989. Image Credit: Supplied

It was this sense of safety and security, and community, that kept pulling them in.

“Over the years, as we built our lives here. Under the guidance of its visionary leaders, we saw the country evolving as a place where dreams truly come to life. Our decision to stay came naturally, as we started feeling like we were part of this growth story. Our daughters were born and raised here. This had become our ‘home’. Now, our entire family is based here, even our children and their spouses.”

The UAE’s culture taught them many important lessons. “It taught us to be resilient, respect different cultures, and showed us the power of collaboration and the importance of innovation. It also deepened our appreciation for family and community, values that are central to our lives. The mix of cultures here enriched our outlook. It's a daily reminder of how beautifully diverse the world can be.”

According to the couple, living here pushed them to dream bigger.

“From stable careers in the F&B (food and beverage) sector and corporate work, to launching a confectionery and catering business, the UAE gave us the confidence and resources to evolve. Today, we're proud to contribute to the community by creating jobs and sharing our love for food. There's something magical about waking up in a place where you feel secure and inspired to dream big every day,” Elsie added.

The couple plan to retire in the UAE. “Our plan is simple: To keep growing and giving back to the country. We see ourselves staying in the UAE for the long run. This is home now. We've built our lives and memories here, and we can't imagine living anywhere else,” Noel added.

“Of course, we miss the family gatherings and traditional festivities back in India. But we've also created new traditions here that blend the best of both worlds,” they added.

From skeptic to believer: A young expat’s transformation

Lebanese expatriate Carine El Natour, moved to the UAE more recently, post Covid-19, in April 2021.

“I visited with the intention to find a job here as the job market wasn’t good in Lebanon at that time,” she told Gulf News.

Natour, who initially planned to stay for two years, started feeling uncertain, a few weeks into living in the country.

She said: “I wasn’t sure if it was for me – the fast-paced city life did not fully appeal to me, and I was convinced the only meeting spots available were in malls. I aimed to stick around for two years at the most. The plan was to work within the events management field.”

Natour found herself a job at “a small agency in a junior position”.

Carine El Natour loves how the UAE gives her the opportunity to learn more about the world, all in one place. Image Credit: Supplied

“I’d say that the biggest challenge was to support myself independently at that time. I overcame that by budgeting my expenses, but still allowed myself a little room to enjoy what the city has to offer,” she said.

Over time, she realised that the country had so much more to it.

“I was amazed by how technologically advanced it is, making the quality of life much better than any other city I have lived in. Additionally, the safety I felt as a single woman in a new place was pleasantly surprising. I’ve never had to think twice about walking alone at night,” she added.

The UAE also taught her to count her blessings, she said.

“What I love the most about the UAE is the opportunity to learn more about the world, all in one country. Also, definitely, the food. And I’ve created such beautiful bonds here with friends from all nationalities and have been blessed to find the right environment for me.”

Working in the country also made her realise, she didn’t have to stick to the usual nine to five. “When I moved here, I used to think that life needed to take a traditional path, in which you take up a full-time job and live your life as an asset in someone else’s company, while trying to find happiness outside of your work. Almost four years into my life in the UAE, the culture has pushed me to become a self-starter and to take on the challenge of being a freelancer. Now, I get to work on projects that bring me joy and have more of a work-life balance. The UAE encourages this as well with ample options for freelance residency…. While it was never the plan, I am now open to the idea of staying in the UAE for a long period of time. It’s become my home.”

For those considering moving to the UAE, she shared some advice: “Jump right in. Embrace everything the city has to offer. Don’t forget to enjoy the smaller yet more meaningful experiences the country has to offer, like enjoying a karak (tea) by the beach or going to the desert with friends for a barbecue. And, when renting a house, only go for buildings that are ‘chiller-free’.”

Perfect place to start a new journey…

Meanwhile, Filipina expatriate Michelle Oribello had no idea what to expect when she first set foot in the UAE in 2012. With no prior knowledge or expectations, she embarked on an unfamiliar journey.

“Before I came to the UAE, I used to work at a call center in the Philippines, working odd hours. I was fed up with my job and my life, and I wanted to begin on an unfamiliar journey and experience. I had no expectations at all. I had never even Googled ‘Dubai’ and knew nothing about it, other than the fact that it's in the Middle East,” the 37-year-old told Gulf News.

Michelle Oribello planned to stay in the UAE for two years, when she first came. Today, she calls it her home and has been in the UAE for 12 years. Image Credit: Supplied

With the help of her relatives, Oribello came to the UAE for a few months. What she saw was a thriving advanced city.

After scouring through job postings and applying for many, she luckily found one just when her visit visa was about to expire.

“At that time I told myself that all I would do was finish my two-year contract and then return home.”

However, her experience in the UAE far exceeded her expectations. She found herself drawn to the safety, affordability, accessibility, and the numerous opportunities available.

“Living in the UAE shaped the person I am now, and I will be eternally grateful for it. Here is where I begin to live my life, experience new things, and grow in all aspects of it. I am privileged to have this,” she said.

Oribello plans to make the UAE her long-term home and is determined to be self-employed and generate her own income.

“Many opportunities are available in the UAE; the only question is whether you have the mindset and the will to grow in life. [The UAE is] definitely, a home for me. It is a place where you can improve in all areas, do whatever you want, be yourself, and enjoy life to the fullest. As long as you don't break any government restrictions, you may do whatever you want. The mixed culture of the people that live here is a wonderful experience. Everything is accessible and achievable here," she said.

‘The UAE grows on you…’

Another Indian expatriate, Natasha D'Souza, a 39-year-old Indian national, moved to the UAE in 2013 after completing her studies in the UK. With family and friends already living in the country, Dubai was an obvious choice for her.

“I had completed my master’s and was looking to work in a global city,” she said.

“I imagined a land of endless sunshine, towering skyscrapers, and exciting opportunities.”

However, she soon discovered that the reality was far more nuanced and inspiring.

Initially, D'Souza planned to stay in the UAE for five years to gain professional experience and explore a new culture. However, she soon found herself falling in love with the country and its people.

Living in the UAE has been a crash course in resilience, adaptability, and ambition for Natasha D'Souza.

"The UAE grows on you," she said.

"Apart from the warmth of the people, it was awe-inspiring to see a country transform so quickly yet remain rooted in its heritage. Also, the spirit of wanting to be the world's best in everything appealed to me. That kind of ambition is impressive to see and be part of."

The UAE taught her the importance of balance – honouring the past while looking toward the future.

The country's emphasis on diversity and inclusion has also made her more globally minded. “In today's world of so much division, the UAE stands as a pillar of tolerance and love toward all,” she said.

“The diversity is unmatched. One day, I could have a coffee with someone from Europe, share lunch with someone from Asia, and collaborate with someone from Africa. It taught me how to listen, adapt, and celebrate differences. And we are spoilt for choice with our unmatched food options in the country!”

D'Souza has now made the UAE her home. She has grown both professionally and personally in the country, and the friendships and memories she has built here will stay with her forever.

“Living here has been a crash course in resilience, adaptability, and ambition. It's opened doors to opportunities I'd only dreamed of and introduced me to mentors who've shaped my path. It has its challenges, but with a support network of family – by blood, UAE family – the ones you adopt, and friends, you can easily navigate your life in the UAE.

Retiring in the UAE is certainly a possibility for D’Souza. “The sense of safety, comfort, and community here makes it hard to imagine living elsewhere. I always say, ‘The UAE spoils us’.”