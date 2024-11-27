Dubai: MI Emirates will kick-start their DP World International League T20 defence against Dubai Capitals in the Season 3 opener at the Dubai International Stadium on January 11.

The blockbuster will pit West Indian Nicholas Pooran against the dashing Australian opener David Warner and the two captains will spare no efforts to get off to the perfect start.

A total of 34 matches will be staged in the monthlong tournament, which will conclude with the final in Dubai on February 9.

“The DP World ILT20’s glittering trophy is one of the most sought-after prizes in the cricket calendar and we expect fierce battle between the global superstars, who will be giving it their all for their respective franchise,” David White, DP World ILT20 CEO, said in a statement released by the league.

Schedule January 11: Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates, Dubai, 6pm

January 12: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers, Abu Dhabi, 2pm

January 12: Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriorz, Dubai, 6pm

January 13: MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals, Abu Dhabi, 6:30pm

January 14: Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers, Dubai, 6:30pm

January 15: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriorz, Abu Dhabi, 6:30pm

January 16: Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates, Dubai, 6:30pm

January 17: Sharjah Warriorz vs Dubai Capitals, Sharjah, 6:30pm

January 18: Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Dubai, 2pm

January 18: Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals, Sharjah, 6pm

January 19: Sharjah Warriorz vs MI Emirates, Sharjah, 2pm

January 19: Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Dubai, 6pm

January 20: Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers, Dubai, 6:30pm

January 21: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates, Abu Dhabi, 6:30pm

January 22: Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriorz, Dubai, 6:30pm

January 23: Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants, Dubai, 6:30pm

January 24: MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Abu Dhabi, 6:30pm

January 25: Sharjah Warriorz vs Desert Vipers, Sharjah, 2pm

January 25: MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants, Abu Dhabi, 6pm

January 26: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals, Abu Dhabi, 2pm

January 26: Sharjah Warriorz vs Gulf Giants, Sharjah, 6pm

January 27: MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers, Abu Dhabi, 6:30pm

January 28: Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriorz, Dubai, 6:30pm

January 29: Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants, Dubai, 6:30pm

January 30: Sharjah Warriorz vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Sharjah, 6:30pm

January 31: Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates, Dubai, 6:30pm

February 1: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants, Abu Dhabi, 6pm

February 2: MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriorz, Abu Dhabi, 2pm

February 2: Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Dubai, 6pm

February 3: Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals, Sharjah, 6pm

February 5: Qualifier 1, Seed 1 vs Seed 2, Dubai, 6:30pm

February 6: Eliminator, Seed 3 vs Seed 4, Abu Dhabi, 6:30pm

February 7: Qualifier 2, Loser of Q1 vs Winner of Eliminator, Sharjah, 6:30pm

February 9: Final, Winner of Q1 vs Winner of Q2, Dubai, 6pm



“Our six teams have gathered a line-up of world-class T20 stars besides the best of the UAE talent, who will combine to provide rich entertainment to cricket fans during the 34-match tournament.”

The six DP World ILT20 franchises have retained T20 superstars like Andre Russell (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Sunil Narine (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Alex Hales (Desert Vipers), Sherfane Rutherford (Desert Vipers), David Warner (Dubai Capitals), Rovman Powell (Dubai Capitals), Chris Jordan (Gulf Giants), Shimron Hetmyer (Gulf Giants), Akeal Hossein (MI Emirates), Nicholas Pooran (MI Emirates), Adil Rashid (Sharjah Warriorz Wildcard Pick in Season 2) and Johnson Charles (Sharjah Warriorz).

Additionally, Jason Roy (Sharjah Warriorz), Fakhar Zaman (Desert Vipers), Shai Hope (Dubai Capitals), Lockie Ferguson (Desert Vipers), Roston Chase (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Matthew Wade (Sharjah Warriorz), Ibrahim Zadran (Gulf Giants) and Romario Shepherd (MI Emirates) will make their DP World ILT20 debuts in Season 3 and dazzle the crowds.

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will launch their Season 3 campaign with a home game against Season 1 finalists’ Desert Vipers on January 12 at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, while season 1 champions Gulf Giants will face the Sharjah Warriorz in their tournament opener in Dubai on the same evening. The first of eight matches at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is set to be an exciting clash between the hosts Sharjah Warriorz and Dubai Capitals on January 17.

Fifteen tournament matches will be played at the Dubai International Stadium. Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Cricket Stadium will host 11 while the Sharjah Cricket Stadium will be the centre stage for eight Season 3 matches.