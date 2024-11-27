Actor Dhanush and filmmaker Aishwarya Rajinikanth have formally ended their marriage, with the Chennai Family Welfare Court granting their divorce earlier this week.

According to reports, the court’s decision was finalised on November 27 after the couple appeared before the judge earlier this month to confirm their mutual decision to part ways.

The two announced their separation in early 2022, citing irreconcilable differences after 18 years of marriage.

Dhanush and Aishwarya, who married in a grand ceremony in Chennai in 2004, shared a joint statement at the time of their separation. It read:

“After 18 years of togetherness as friends, a couple, and parents, we have decided to part ways to focus on our individual growth. We request privacy to process this change and continue supporting each other as co-parents to our sons, Yatra and Lingaa.”

The former couple remains committed to co-parenting their children, ensuring their well-being despite the separation.

Dhanush in Legal Row Over Copyright

Meanwhile, Dhanush has filed a petition with the Madras High Court against actress Nayanthara and her husband, director Vignesh Shivan, over alleged copyright infringement.

The case revolves around behind-the-scenes visuals from the film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, produced by Dhanush’s Wunderbar Movies, being used without authorisation in the Netflix documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale. Dhanush has demanded Rs100 million in damages after the footage appeared in the documentary’s trailer.