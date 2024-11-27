XRG’s primary focus

Building on ADNOC’s expertise and transformational international acquisitions, the independently operated investment company will initially focus on developing three core strategic value platforms:

• XRG’s Global Chemicals platform aims to be a top 5 global chemicals player, producing and delivering chemical and specialty products essential for modern life, to meet the projected 70 percent increase in global demand by 2050.

• XRG’s International Gas platform will build a world-scale integrated gas portfolio to help meet the anticipated 15 percent increase in global natural gas demand over the next decade, as a lower carbon transition fuel, as well as meet the expected 65 percent increase in demand for LNG by 2050.

• XRG’s Low Carbon Energies platform will invest in the solutions needed to meet increasing demand for low carbon energies and decarbonisation technologies to drive economic growth through the energy transition. The market for low carbon ammonia alone is expected to grow by between 70-90 million tonnes per annum by 2040, from close to zero now.

