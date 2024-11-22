Manila: In a bold move to ramp up its renewable energy ambitions, the Philippines launched a $3.4-billion solar power and battery storage project has been kicked off north of the capital.

The MTerra Solar Project, aimed to be the world's "largest integrated solar and battery storage facility", is located in a 3,500-hectare (35 sq km) land in Nueva Ecija and Bulacan, is designed as a solar power plant and battery storage facility.

This project, launched in the presence of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, is slated to create over 10,000 jobs while generating nearly Php23 billion in benefits for local communities, according to project proponents.

The MTerra project is a brainchild of Terra Solar Philippines, Inc. together with Meralco, the country's biggest utility, PowerGen Corp (MGEN) and SP New Energy Corporation (SPNEC).

Manuel Pangilinan, CEO of Meralco, the utility behind the MTerra Solar Project, said the site will supply power to more than 2 million homes and will cut more than 4.3 million metric tonnes of carbon emissions annually.

“By 2027, this project will be fully operational, with its first phase powering up in March 2026. It will deliver 4,500 megawatt-hours of clean energy, enough for 2.4 million homes, while cutting 3.6 million tons of carbon emissions annually—the equivalent of removing 3 million cars from our roads".

Leading energy transition

“These numbers show the immense impact of this project, but they don’t capture its full significance. Today, we make a bold statement: the Philippines is not just keeping up with the global energy transition; we aim to lead it,” said Manual Pangilinan, CEO of Meralco.

“In a world filled with questions about the cost, reliability, and affordability of green energy, MTerra Solar provides clear answers: ‘Yes, it’s possible’.”

Today, we declare our commitment to act boldly. Together, public and private sectors can achieve remarkable things.

In his speech, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said the project “is a major step forward, driven by innovation and our hope for a cleaner and greener Philippines.”

Name: MTerra Solar project Location: Bulacan and Nueva Ecija

Area: 3,500 hectares (35 square kilometre)

Investment: Php200+ billion ($3.4 billion)

Production/storage capacity: 3,500 megawatts (solar) and 4,500 megawatt-hours (battery storage)

Distinction: Aims to be the largest integrated solar and battery storage facility"

Start: November 2024

Completion: 2027

Landmark

"This landmark project will put our country on the map as a leader in renewable energy," President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. stated during the inauguration. The president urged government agencies and the private sector to help ensure the MTerra Solar Project’s on-time completion.

My gratitude goes to the partners behind this initiative—Meralco, MTerra Solar Philippines Inc., and others. This project shows how the Philippines can be a key player in the global energy revolution.

"The MTerra Solar project tackles two pressing challenges: the growing demand for electricity and the need for sustainable energy."

The president said the project will significantly support the country's goal of having 35 per cent renewable energy in the power mix by 2030.