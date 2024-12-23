Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has strongly denied reports claiming he and fiancée Lauren Sanchez are planning a $600 million wedding in Aspen. Calling the rumours "completely false," the billionaire took to X to debunk the claims.

The rumours, initially reported by the Daily Mail and the New York Post, alleged an extravagant winter wonderland-themed celebration at Matsuhisa, a high-end sushi restaurant, from December 26-27. The reports further claimed a 180-guest list including figures like Bill Gates, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Queen Rania of Jordan.

Bezos addressed the reports on X, stating, “This whole thing is completely false — none of this is happening. The old adage ‘don’t believe everything you read’ is even more true today than it ever has been. Now lies can get all the way around the world before the truth can get its pants on. So be careful out there folks and don’t be gullible.”

Bezos also added, “It will be interesting to see if all the outlets that ‘covered’ and re-reported on this issue issue a correction when it comes and goes and doesn’t happen.”

Sanchez also rebuffed the rumours by sharing Bezos’s post on her Instagram stories with the added comment “not true.”

The rumours also drew skepticism from investor Bill Ackman, who questioned the feasibility of such a cost. "This is not credible. Unless you are buying each of your guests a house, you can't spend this much money," he wrote on X. Bezos referenced Ackman’s comment in his own post, further emphasising the falsity of the reports.

Divorce settlement and family ties

The couple, who started dating in 2018 and went public with their relationship after Bezos' divorce in 2019, has yet to confirm any wedding details, leaving the speculation unsubstantiated.

The duo kept a low profile until Jeff Bezos' divorce from his wife, MacKenzie Scott. Bezos and Scott share four children.

According to a Page Six report, Scott received $38 billion in the divorce settlement, pledging half to charity. The settlement made her the third-richest woman in the world, as she received 25% of the couple's joint Amazon stock, although Bezos retained voting control over her nearly 20 million shares.

Meanwhile, Sánchez revealed in November 2022 that she plans to follow in the footsteps of Blue Origin's founder and travel to space. "It'll be a great group of females," she said about the potential crew.