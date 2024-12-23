Dubai: A foreign spouse of a naturalised Kuwaiti will no longer automatically gain Kuwaiti citizenship, according to a new decree law issued on December 10, 2024.

The law, which amends several provisions of Decree Law No. 15 of 1959 concerning Kuwaiti nationality, introduces key changes aimed at addressing practical issues in the application of the nationality law.

Under the revised provisions, the first and second paragraphs of Article 7 now specify that a foreigner acquiring Kuwaiti nationality will not automatically confer citizenship to their wife.

Additionally, foreign children of naturalised Kuwaiti citizens will be considered Kuwaiti, but they will have the right to choose their original nationality within one year of reaching adulthood.

If they opt to retain Kuwaiti nationality, they will be subject to the relevant provisions of the law.

Article 8 has also been amended to clarify that marriage to a Kuwaiti citizen does not automatically grant nationality to a foreign woman.

Fraud, forgery, or false statements

Furthermore, Article 13 outlines the circumstances under which Kuwaiti nationality can be revoked, such as if it was obtained through fraud, forgery or false statements, or if the individual is convicted of serious crimes including offenses against the state or defamation of religious figures or the Emir.

The new law also introduces an important provision in Article 7 Bis (A), which allows minors born to Kuwaiti mothers, whose foreign fathers are deceased, imprisoned, or have divorced the mother irrevocably, to be treated as Kuwaiti citizens until they reach adulthood. This aims to ensure stability for Kuwaiti families and provide children born to Kuwaiti mothers with access to the country’s services, including education and healthcare.

Additionally, the law permits the use of modern scientific methods for granting, revoking, or losing nationality, with the Ministry of Interior empowered to issue regulations in this regard. This reflects the government’s effort to keep pace with technological advancements in identity verification and citizenship management.

The decree also repeals several outdated provisions, including parts of Article 5 and Article 9 of the original law, which were found to be impractical in the current context, particularly in tracking residents from 1965 and earlier.