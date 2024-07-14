Dubai: Kuwait’s government has revoked the citizenship of 30 individuals after the holders were suspected of acquiring it improperly.

Decree No. 118 of 2024, issued on July 8, 2024, follows an extensive review of constitutional provisions and an Emiri order issued on May 10, 2024.

It was taken based on Article (13/4) of Emiri Decree No. 15 of 1959 concerning the Kuwaiti Nationality Law and its subsequent amendments.

The decision was put forth by the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior and received approval from the Council of Ministers.