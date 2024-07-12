Cairo: Kuwait’s electricity consumption Thursday surged to the highest level in the country’s history, prompted by soaring summer temperatures.

The country’s electricity load index, which monitors power consumption, hit a record peak of 17,120 megawatts, 180 megawatts higher than the previous record consumption recorded in last year’s summer.

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said it registered at 2.30pm Thursday a peak electricity load of 17,120 megawatts, the highest ever, as maximum temperatures reached 51 degrees Celsius.

The ministry anticipated a further increase in consumption in the coming days because of high temperatures projected to surpass 50 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country and soaring energy demand, local media reported.

Temperatures are expected to reach 53C in Kuwait Friday.

The ministry urged members of the public to save energy by avoiding waste.

Electricity generation at Kuwait’s power stations supported by 700 megawatts from a Gulf grid has consolidated the capacity of the national network and enabled it to meet the increasing demand for energy in the country of around 4.8 million people, Al Rai newspaper reported, citing well-informed sources.

Last month, Kuwait introduced temporary rolling power cuts for the first time after over 40 areas in the country were hit by a power outage blamed on a spike in electricity consumption spurred by scorching temperatures.