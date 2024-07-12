Dubai: A Kuwaiti mother who is separated from her husband has lost custody of her young children due to frequent travelling, resulting in her husband gaining custody.

Kuwaiti lawyer Ghada Al Bahdhi announced that the Family Appeals Court had revoked the mother’s custody of her children, citing her frequent travelling and dishonesty as reasons for the decision.

Al Bahdhi, who represented the father in the case, did not specify whether the ruling affected the mother’s right to receive alimony from her ex-husband.

The court’s decision has sparked widespread reactions on social media, with many users expressing support for the father and criticising the mother.