Court finds men guilty of trafficking large quantities of drugs
Dubai: A criminal court in Kuwait has sentenced two Indian nationals to death after convicting them of trafficking large quantities of narcotics, following their arrest with heroin and methamphetamine intended for distribution inside the country.
The two men were earlier detained in the Kaifan and Shuwaikh areas, where authorities seized 14 kilograms of heroin and 8 kilograms of methamphetamine, commonly known as shabu, along with two electronic weighing scales.
The ruling was issued by the Criminal Court, presided over by Judge Khaled Al Tahous, after prosecutors proved that the defendants were members of an international drug trafficking network operating from outside Kuwait. The drugs were recovered during coordinated security operations carried out in residential neighbourhoods, according to Al Qabas Arabic daily.
The case stemmed from an operation announced earlier by the Ministry of Interior, which said the arrests were part of ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking and dismantle transnational criminal networks. The operation was conducted by the General Directorate for Drug Control under the Criminal Security Sector.
The ministry said intelligence gathering and close surveillance led investigators to the suspects, who were found in possession of narcotics prepared for commercial distribution. Officials described the seizure as a significant blow to organised drug trafficking.
The operation was carried out under the supervision of Sheikh Fahad Al Yousef, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior. The verdict underscores Kuwait’s strict stance on drug-related crimes, which carry the most severe penalties under national law.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox