Man kills girlfriend, hides body in suitcase, and tries to smuggle it out of Kuwait

The public prosecution had called for the harshest possible sentence
Dubai: Kuwait’s Court of Appeals has upheld the death sentence for a man convicted of murdering his girlfriend in Rumaithiya suburb and concealing her body in a suitcase in an attempt to smuggle it out of the country.
According to local media reports, the ruling, which was issued following a hearing presided over by judge Abdullah Al Othman, amended the original conviction to premeditated murder by strangulation while maintaining the maximum penalty.
During proceedings before the criminal court, the public prosecution called for the harshest possible sentence, describing the defendant in stark terms and arguing that the crime constituted a grave violation of the most fundamental right — the right to life.
Addressing the court, the prosecutor said the prosecution sought justice and retribution, adding that the request for the maximum penalty was rooted in the principle of fair punishment.
A medical committee comprising psychiatrists examined the defendant and concluded that he did not suffer from any mental illness.
The criminal court had initially sentenced the man to death and eight years in prison on additional charges, including desecrating a corpse, misuse of a telephone, drug use and the unlawful detention of the victim.
However, the Court of Appeals revised the classification of the main charge to premeditated murder by strangulation. It upheld the death sentence and imposed a six-year prison term for the remaining offences.
Youssef Al Attar, the lawyer representing the victim’s heirs, said the family had detailed the circumstances of what he described as a heinous crime in their civil claim.
“Following the death sentences issued by both the criminal court and the Court of Appeals, we will continue to pursue all legal avenues until the ruling becomes final and enforceable, the sentence is carried out, and the rights of the heirs are fully restored,” he said.
