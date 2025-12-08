Ras Al Khaimah triple murder trial begins, family demands death penalty

Ras Al Khaimah: The Ras Al Khaimah Criminal Court has opened hearings in a triple-murder case that shocked the UAE, as the victims’ family calls for the death penalty. The first session was held earlier, although the son of the victim did not attend because he could not afford legal representation.

The case involves the fatal shooting of a 66-year-old mother and her two daughters, aged 36 and 38. A third daughter, 47, survived with injuries. The public prosecution completed its investigation earlier and referred the case to court. Further hearings are expected soon.

An 11-year-old boy, son of one of the victims, witnessed the attack but managed to escape when the suspect tried to shoot him. Authorities said the dispute was reportedly over a blocked driveway.

“Yasmin, 38, was the first victim. He ran her over and shot her in the head. When another sister tried to help, he shot her too. My mother and another sister were also killed as they tried to escape,” Wafai said.

Maher Salem Wafai, son of the deceased and brother of the victims, described the shocking attack to Gulf News. His mother and four sisters were at home when an argument escalated, and the 55-year-old suspect, of Yemeni nationality, opened fire.

