Ras Al Khaimah triple murder trial begins, family demands death penalty

Authorities said the dispute was reportedly over a blocked driveway

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
The case involves the fatal shooting of a 66-year-old mother and her two daughters, aged 36 and 38
Shutterstock

Ras Al Khaimah: The Ras Al Khaimah Criminal Court has opened hearings in a triple-murder case that shocked the UAE, as the victims’ family calls for the death penalty. The first session was held earlier, although the son of the victim did not attend because he could not afford legal representation.

The defence lawyer for the suspect told the court that his client is mentally unstable and suffers from psychological issues, requesting a hospital referral. The court ordered the accused to undergo a mental and psychological assessment before proceedings continue.

The case involves the fatal shooting of a 66-year-old mother and her two daughters, aged 36 and 38. A third daughter, 47, survived with injuries. The public prosecution completed its investigation earlier and referred the case to court. Further hearings are expected soon.

Horrific attack

Maher Salem Wafai, son of the deceased and brother of the victims, described the shocking attack to Gulf News. His mother and four sisters were at home when an argument escalated, and the 55-year-old suspect, of Yemeni nationality, opened fire.

“Yasmin, 38, was the first victim. He ran her over and shot her in the head. When another sister tried to help, he shot her too. My mother and another sister were also killed as they tried to escape,” Wafai said.

An 11-year-old boy, son of one of the victims, witnessed the attack but managed to escape when the suspect tried to shoot him. Authorities said the dispute was reportedly over a blocked driveway.

Family’s plea

Despite the tragedy, Wafai expressed faith in the UAE justice system. “This is a country that stands for peace, safety and human dignity. What happened is devastating, but justice will be served,” he said.

“All my sisters were mothers,” Wafai said. “One had six children; the eldest is just 15. Their lives have been shattered forever.”

The court will continue hearing the case in upcoming sessions as it reviews evidence and testimony.

