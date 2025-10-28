Kuwait court sentences man to death for kidnapping, sexually assaulting boy

Defendant was a repeat offender with criminal record dating back to 2003
Dubai: Kuwait’s Criminal Court has sentenced a citizen to death after finding him guilty of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a nine-year-old expatriate boy in the Hawalli district, Al Qabas Arabic daily reported.
The ruling came after closing arguments by lawyer Alaa Al Saeedi, who represented the victim and urged the court to impose the maximum penalty under Article 180 of the Penal Code, which mandates capital punishment for anyone who kidnaps another person using force, threats, or deception. The crime, she noted, was particularly heinous as the boy was abducted on his way to perform Eid prayers.
Al Saeedi told the court that the defendant was a repeat offender with a criminal record dating back to 2003, which included multiple cases of kidnapping and assaulting minors. She argued that such an offender deserves no leniency, particularly after forensic reports confirmed that the child had been subjected to sexual assault.
She added that carrying out the death sentence would be a victory for justice and a strong message to anyone who might prey on the innocence or vulnerability of children. “Society,” she said, “awaits the fair application of justice to deter others from committing such crimes.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox