GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Kuwait

Kuwait court sentences man to death for kidnapping, sexually assaulting boy

Defendant was a repeat offender with criminal record dating back to 2003

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
A Kuwait court has sentenced a man to death for kidnapping a boy who was on his way to perform prayers.
A Kuwait court has sentenced a man to death for kidnapping a boy who was on his way to perform prayers.
Gulf News archives

Dubai: Kuwait’s Criminal Court has sentenced a citizen to death after finding him guilty of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a nine-year-old expatriate boy in the Hawalli district, Al Qabas Arabic daily reported.

The ruling came after closing arguments by lawyer Alaa Al Saeedi, who represented the victim and urged the court to impose the maximum penalty under Article 180 of the Penal Code, which mandates capital punishment for anyone who kidnaps another person using force, threats, or deception. The crime, she noted, was particularly heinous as the boy was abducted on his way to perform Eid prayers.

Al Saeedi told the court that the defendant was a repeat offender with a criminal record dating back to 2003, which included multiple cases of kidnapping and assaulting minors. She argued that such an offender deserves no leniency, particularly after forensic reports confirmed that the child had been subjected to sexual assault.

She added that carrying out the death sentence would be a victory for justice and a strong message to anyone who might prey on the innocence or vulnerability of children. “Society,” she said, “awaits the fair application of justice to deter others from committing such crimes.”

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Kuwait

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Man ordered to pay Dh10,000 for assaulting woman

Man ordered to pay Dh10,000 for assaulting woman

1m read
Ruling closes a case that drew attention for its unusual sequence of accusations and counterclaims.

Dubai court fines couple Dh16,000 for mutual assault

2m read
Dh30,000 payout for injuries in father-son assault

Dh30,000 payout for injuries in father-son assault

1m read
For illustrative purposes only.

Maid sentenced to death for killing 18-month old boy

1m read