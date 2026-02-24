Duterte’s secret killers exposed: How Death squads terrorised Philippines for decades – can justice finally win?

Among the most serious accusations, Lascañas claimed that in 1993 the squad was ordered to bomb mosques in Davao City in retaliation for an attack on San Pedro Cathedral. He also said he personally received instructions from Duterte to carry out certain operations. “It’s true, I was one of those who received personal orders from Mayor Duterte,” Lascañas said.

He further alleged involvement in the 2003 killing of radio broadcaster Jun Pala, claiming that he and others were told Duterte was “very angry” with the journalist. According to Lascañas, after Pala survived two earlier attempts on his life, he briefly encountered Duterte at a Davao mall and was told not to rush the operation.

“He told me, ‘Take time,’” Lascañas recounted. “Jun Pala was killed. Two days later, we were given by Mayor Rody Duterte … an amount of 3 million pesos.”

Lascañas said that during his time with the alleged death squad, he was typically paid between 20,000 and 100,000 pesos per killing and received allowances from the mayor’s office. In one of his most shocking claims, he said he had killed two of his own brothers because of what he described as “blind loyalty” to Duterte, alleging they were involved in illegal drugs. “It was a very painful decision for me,” he said. “No one knew about what I did but me.” Duterte and his allies have repeatedly denied the existence of an organised death squad or any direct involvement in extrajudicial killings.