Duterte’s secret killers exposed: How Death squads terrorised Philippines for decades – can justice finally win?

Duterte championed vigilante justice amid rising drug pushers, petty thieves
Manila: In 2016, as he campaigned for the presidency, Rodrigo Duterte made inflammatory remarks about his planned war on drugs, saying that the fish in Manila Bay would grow fat from the bodies of criminals.
The statement foreshadowed the violent anti-drug campaign that would define much of his presidency.
After Duterte took office in June 2016, police launched thousands of anti-drug operations, known as "Tokhang", across the country.
Human rights groups estimate that thousands were killed, many in impoverished urban communities.
In 2017, fishermen in Manila told Al Jazeera that they had been paid by unidentified men, allegedly linked to authorities, to dispose of bodies in Manila Bay.
The fishermen described corpses wrapped in packaging materials and weighed down before being thrown into the water, treated “like trash.”
Communities such as Market Three, a densely populated slum area in Manila, became epicenters of the crackdown.
In April 2020, just before COVID-19 lockdowns began, The New York Times reported that at the height of the campaign, as many as five people a night were being killed in that neighbourhood alone.
Residents described nightly gunshots, masked assailants, and pervasive fear.
International media also documented bodies surfacing in waterways. In 2018, BBC News reported that dozens of corpses had been recovered from a river in Bulacan province north of Manila, many bearing signs consistent with drug war executions.
The Philippine government has consistently maintained that police acted in self-defense during legitimate anti-drug operations. However, domestic and international watchdogs have called for independent investigations, arguing that the scale and pattern of killings suggest possible extrajudicial executions.
As scrutiny intensified, the International Criminal Court opened an inquiry into alleged crimes against humanity linked to the drug war, examining whether the killings were systematic and state-sanctioned.
The term Davao Death Squad originally referred to a clandestine group of gunmen active in Davao City during the 1990s and 2000s while Rodrigo Duterte served as mayor. These hit teams were accused of targeting alleged drug pushers, petty criminals, and other marginalized people without due process.
The DDS emerged in the climate of rising violent crime and a demand for “tough” measures. Duterte publicly endorsed harsh methods, including vigilante-style executions and intimidation.
Human rights groups documented numerous suspicious killings and alleged police involvement; some victims included street children and those suspected of minor offenses.
In Davao, the DDS were framed as solutions to crime and disorder — but their methods bypassed the justice system:
They operated outside formal law enforcement oversight, often in plain clothes or with police links.
Members were allegedly paid for “neutralising” targets, creating a perverse incentive structure.
Duterte and associates often portrayed this brutality as necessary to restore “peace and order.”
This "model" — sometimes called the Davao model — was later expanded into the national “war on drugs” after Duterte became president in 2016.
When Duterte won the presidency in 2016 campaigning on an anti-crime platform, he nationalized the approach:
The so-called war on drugs led to thousands of killings across the Philippines.
Officials and human-rights groups estimate 6,000 to 30,000 deaths linked to police operations and vigilante actions; most victims were alleged drug users or small-scale pushers.
Investigators noted similarities between the Davao Death Squad’s operations and later drug war killings — patterns of extra-judicial executions, lack of transparency, and minimal accountability.
Domestic Inquiries
Senate hearings, especially in 2016 and years after, investigated extrajudicial killings linked to both DDS and the national drug war. Former participants were called to testify.
International Scrutiny
The International Criminal Court (ICC) opened pre-trial hearings into Duterte for crimes against humanity, alleging a coordinated plan involving Duterte and his networks to commit killings.
ICC prosecutors alleged that the violence was systematic, sometimes incentivized, and included thousands of civilian deaths.
Arturo Lascanas
A retired police officer and former DDS operative, Lascanas initially denied involvement but later confessed to participating in extrajudicial killings under Duterte’s orders in Davao.
The self-confessed leader of the Davao Death Squad accused Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte of ordering mosque
His testimony described payment systems, disposal of bodies, and alleged leadership ties.
In 2017, CNN reported that the self-confessed leader of the Davao Death Squad accused Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte of ordering mosque bombings and the murder of a journalist during his time as Davao mayor.
In a news briefing in 2017, retired Lascanas backed up 2016 allegations made by former hitman Edgar Matobato, including claims of a 300-member execution squad run out of the southern city of Davao.
“I was one of those who started it,” he said. “We implemented the personal instructions of (then-Mayor) Duterte to us. All of the killings we did in Davao city, whether we buried or threw them out to sea.”
At a press conference organised by opposition Senator Antonio Trillanes IV, retired police officer Arturo Lascañas said he was coming forward “to follow God’s will … and for love of my country and my own conscience.”
Lascañas alleged that the so-called Davao Death Squad carried out numerous killings and other criminal acts on orders from then-Davao City mayor Rodrigo Duterte or his close associates. Duterte served as mayor of Davao City beginning in 1988, returning to the post in multiple terms over the following decades.
Among the most serious accusations, Lascañas claimed that in 1993 the squad was ordered to bomb mosques in Davao City in retaliation for an attack on San Pedro Cathedral. He also said he personally received instructions from Duterte to carry out certain operations.
“It’s true, I was one of those who received personal orders from Mayor Duterte,” Lascañas said.
He further alleged involvement in the 2003 killing of radio broadcaster Jun Pala, claiming that he and others were told Duterte was “very angry” with the journalist. According to Lascañas, after Pala survived two earlier attempts on his life, he briefly encountered Duterte at a Davao mall and was told not to rush the operation.
“He told me, ‘Take time,’” Lascañas recounted. “Jun Pala was killed. Two days later, we were given by Mayor Rody Duterte … an amount of 3 million pesos.”
Lascañas said that during his time with the alleged death squad, he was typically paid between 20,000 and 100,000 pesos per killing and received allowances from the mayor’s office. In one of his most shocking claims, he said he had killed two of his own brothers because of what he described as “blind loyalty” to Duterte, alleging they were involved in illegal drugs.
“It was a very painful decision for me,” he said. “No one knew about what I did but me.”
Duterte and his allies have repeatedly denied the existence of an organised death squad or any direct involvement in extrajudicial killings.
Pala’s murder remains unsolved.
Edgar Matobato
A self-confessed member of the Davao Death Squad, Matobato also testified under oath, claiming he personally committed killings and witnessed Duterte’s involvement.
After years in hiding, reports indicate Matobato was able to leave the Philippines under a fake identity amid safety concerns.
A confessed assassin for the Davao Death Squad, he was the first to go public about the killings allegedly ordered by former President Rodrigo Duterte.
PCIJ's Sheila Coronel reported that Matobato has been on the run since 2014, when was detained and brutally tortured by his former comrades.
For ten years, an unlikely network kept him alive: Catholic clergy who believed in his redemption, former military mutineers who shielded him, and, at one point, the security detail of an outgoing president.
Together, they helped him evade the powerful forces intent on silencing him.
Today, Matobato "is out of the country", having fled in the company of two priests, a journalist, and a photographer from The New York Times.
With his wife at his side, he assumed a new identity, slipped through airports under cover, and landed in an unnamed country.
It is an indefinite stop on his way to the International Criminal Court in The Hague, where Duterte may one day stand trial for crimes against humanity.
His journey, from a recruit into a brutal profession, to whistleblower, to fugitive, is a remarkable tale that mirrors the country’s complex relationship with violence, power—and redemption.
Both insiders have been cited as key witnesses in both domestic and international investigations due to their first-hand accounts.
Duterte’s rhetoric — including boasting about death squads and endorsing violence — helped normalise extrajudicial actions for some sectors of society.
Human rights organisations argue that impunity — the lack of meaningful prosecution for perpetrators — became a defining pattern.
Only a handful of cases have led to conviction, even after thousands of killings.
This has contributed to weakened trust in legal institutions, fear among communities, and a perception that violence can be tolerated if framed as “crime control.”
Investigators and rights groups have criticised the drug war for:
Targeting suspected addicts and petty pushers without due process.
Failing to differentiate between serious crime and minor drug involvement, often leading to disproportionate punishment.
Disrespect for human rights standards guaranteed by the Philippine Constitution and international law.
Many families of the victims remain traumatized, stigmatized, or without closure.
Legal and Political
ICC processes and domestic calls for accountability continue to shape politics and legal discourse.
Public opinion is divided, with some Filipinos supporting Duterte’s methods and others demanding justice.
Institutional Trust
Confidence in law enforcement and the justice system has been eroded. Many citizens see criminal justice as sidestepped by force.
Human Rights Culture
The legacy of normalized violence makes future reforms in rights education and accountability more challenging.
Recovery is possible but not automatic. It requires:
Accountability for past abuses through transparent legal processes.
Strengthened rule of law and protection of civil liberties.
Public dialogue and education about human rights and community safety.
Many advocates argue that shifting from punitive approaches to public health and rehabilitation for drug issues would help rebuild trust and reduce stigma.
A civic culture rooted in respect for life, due process, and human rights could, over time, counter the legacy of impunity and fear.