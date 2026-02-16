List: 2 Philippine Senators, other former officials named as 'co-perpetrators' in ICC case against ex-President Duterte

In July 2025, the Philippine House of Representatives adopted the report of the quad committee recommending the filing of criminal charges against former President Rodrigo Duterte (right), Senators Christopher Go (left) and Ronald Dela Rosa (centre), and several others in connection with the extrajudicial killings, illegal drug trade, and POGO operations. Recently, the International Criminal Court (ICC) Office of the Prosecutor named eight incumbent and past officials, including Dela Rosa, Go, and former Justice secretary Vitaliano Aguire II, as alleged co-perpetrators in the killings that took place during. Facebook