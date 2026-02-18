Vice President Sara Duterte formally declares bid for presidency in 2028
Vice President Sara Duterte on Wednesday formally declared that she will seek the presidency in 2028, ending years of speculation about her political ambitions.
“I am Sara Duterte. I will run for president of the Philippines,” she said during a press conference, delivering a direct and unequivocal announcement that immediately reshaped the country’s political landscape.
Her declaration comes after prolonged public curiosity over whether she would mount a presidential bid — speculation that intensified following her highly publicized political split with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr..
In a reflective tone, Duterte framed her decision as both personal and inevitable.
“It took me 47 years to understand that my life was never meant to be only mine,” she said. “Unlike others, I may not have been born just to chase happiness.”
“Today, I have peacefully accepted that my life is not like any other,” she added.
The once-powerful political alliance between the Marcos and Duterte clans has since unraveled into a bitter feud.
Tensions became evident when Duterte resigned from the Marcos Cabinet in June last year, stepping down as education secretary — a move widely seen as a turning point in their relationship.
The rift deepened further after the Marcos administration allowed the International Criminal Court to arrest former President Rodrigo Duterte, who faces crimes against humanity charges in connection with his administration’s anti-drug campaign.
The drug war reportedly resulted in thousands of deaths, based on official government data, and has drawn international scrutiny.
With her announcement, Sara Duterte positions herself at the center of what is shaping up to be a defining political contest in 2028 — one that could pit former allies against each other and once again test the strength of the country’s most influential political dynasties.