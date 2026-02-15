Explained: Conviction isn’t just symbolic, it’s a constitutional "eject" button
Manila: With impeachment complaints flying around like confetti at a political fiesta — or flooding the halls of Congress like monsoon rain — Manila’s political weather forecast just turned dramatically interesting.
So here’s the trillion-peso question:
If an official is impeached and later convicted, can Philippine leaders actually be removed from office?
Short answer: Yes.
So while impeachment may sound like political theatre — complete with speeches, strategy, and suspense — it carries very real consequences.
Conviction isn’t just symbolic. It’s a constitutional eject button.
And with cases now flying (or flooding) around, Manila’s political chessboard just got a lot more unpredictable. Stay tuned — this one’s far from intermission.
However, the impeachment process in the country has virtually become an "impossible dream", due to a simple technicality.
Under the 1987 Constitution, impeachment is the formal process of charging certain high-ranking officials — including the President, Vice President, Supreme Court justices, and constitutional commissioners (including the Ombudsman).
The House of Representatives impeaches (files and approves the charges), and the Senate conducts the trial.
Grounds include:
Culpable violation of the Constitution
Treason
Bribery
Graft
Corruption
Other high crimes
Betrayal of public trust.
The penalty, under the Constitution, is clear and immediate:
Removal from office
Disqualification from holding any public office
That’s it — no jail time automatically comes with impeachment itself.
Criminal cases, if any, are filed separately in regular courts.
As a rule, impeachment refers to a constitutional process for removing high-ranking officials like the president or vice president from office for serious offenses.
Impeachment complaints against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. were filed in January 2026, alleging betrayal of public trust related to Rodrigo Duterte's arrest and other issues.
The House Justice Committee deemed them insufficient in substance by early February, and the plenary voted overwhelmingly to dismiss them on February 9-10, 2026 (284-8-4), granting Marcos one-year immunity.
Vice President Sara Duterte faced impeachment by the House in February 2025 over allegations of fund misuse and threats against President Marcos, but the Supreme Court halted the trial in July 2025 for violating the one-year ban on multiple impeachments.
New complaints were filed in February 2026, including a third one on February 9 accusing her of confidential fund misuse and death threats, now transmitted to the House Speaker's office.
No Senate trial is underway as of mid-February 2026.
A verified complaint or House resolution needs at least one-third of House members' endorsement to initiate.
The House evaluates sufficiency (in "form" and "substance") before potential Senate trial.
The House Justice Committee reviews sufficiency within 60 session days, then the House plenary votes (one-third needed to affirm or override for articles of impeachment).
Articles go to the Senate, which tries the case; conviction requires two-thirds vote for removal and disqualification.
Only one impeachment case per year per official is allowed.
For Duterte, the House will evaluate new complaints for sufficiency; if advanced, articles could go to the Senate post-February 2026 one-year mark.
Marcos is protected until February 2027 unless new complaints arise after immunity ends. Senate trials, if triggered, involve evidence hearings but face political hurdles.
The impeachment complaints against Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte center on misuse of confidential funds, threats, and corruption.
These have appeared in multiple filings, including the latest third complaint in February 2026.
Articles from the House-impeached complaint included:
Contracting an assassin to murder President Marcos Jr., First Lady, and House Speaker (betrayal of public trust, high crimes).
Amassing unexplained wealth and failing to disclose assets in SALN (culpable violation of Constitution).
Acts of destabilisation, sedition, and insurrection (betrayal of public trust).
Graft, corruption, bribery, and role in extrajudicial killings.
The third complaint, filed February 9, 2026 by clergy and lawyers, accuses her of the following:
Misuse of P612.5 million in confidential funds as VP and DepEd Secretary, with fake receipts and no legitimate activities (plunder, malversation, graft, corruption, bribery).
Death threats against President Marcos (from a press briefing).
Bribing DepEd officials with cash envelopes (PHP12,000–50,000).
Earlier 2026 complaints added misappropriation, bribery for contracts, and ignoring congressional probes.
Yes, Sara Duterte could be removed from office if convicted by the required two-thirds vote in the Philippine Senate.
Conviction mandates immediate removal from her vice presidential post and perpetual disqualification from holding any public office.
This stems from Article XI, Section 3(7) of the 1987 Philippine Constitution, enforced solely by the Senate as an impeachment court.
Post-removal, criminal charges could follow separately via courts like the Sandiganbayan for graft-related offenses.
Succession would involve Congress appointing a replacement from election candidates, amid her ongoing 2026 complaints lacking prior-year immunity protection.
No trial has started as of February 2026.
The Philippine Senate requires a two-thirds vote of all its members to convict an impeached official.
With 24 senators total, conviction needs at least 16 "guilty" votes on at least one article of impeachment. This is mandated by Article XI, Section 3(6) of the 1987 Constitution.
Her potential removal would follow this standard if a trial proceeds on the 2026 complaints.
Votes are recorded individually, with no reconsideration allowed.
The current calculus in the Philippine Senate is composed of the majority, with 15 members, and the minority, with nine?
The Philippine Senate minority bloc consists of 9 senators.
The minority bloc was formed after a September 2025 leadership shift, often called the “Duterte-aligned” group led by Alan Peter Cayetano.
They oppose the majority in debates, and in particular, impeachment matters like Sara Duterte’s case.