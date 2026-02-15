A verified complaint or House resolution needs at least one-third of House members' endorsement to initiate.

The House evaluates sufficiency (in "form" and "substance") before potential Senate trial.​

The House Justice Committee reviews sufficiency within 60 session days, then the House plenary votes (one-third needed to affirm or override for articles of impeachment).

Articles go to the Senate, which tries the case; conviction requires two-thirds vote for removal and disqualification.