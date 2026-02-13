Manila's next hottest property: It's not Bonifacio Global City (BGC) or Makati

Sale of former Food Terminal Inc. (FTI) complex set — next to 74-hectare Arca South estate
Manila: In the rapidly evolving skyline of Taguig the most significant "hot property" isn't within the glass canyons of Bonifacio Global City (BGC) itself or Makati.
It is the Arca South estate, rising on the former site of the Food Terminal Inc. (FTI) complex.
Positioned just a few kilometers south of BGC, this sprawling 74-hectare development by Ayala Land is being hailed as the "next BGC," but with a more deliberate, sustainable design.
Taguig is one of the 16 component cities of Metro Manila. The FTI complex in Taguig originally covered 120 hectares.
Following the 2012 sale of 74 hectares to Ayala Land (now Arca South), approximately 46 hectares remained under FTI.
Current reports indicate that the government is eyeing the privatisation of the remaining area, with 16.7 hectares noted for potential sale.
Here is why it has become the most coveted real estate investment in Manila:
Arca South’s primary draw is its unmatched connectivity. It is designed to be a massive intermodal transport hub.
It will house the Taguig Integrated Terminal Exchange (TITX) and is a key station for both the Metro Manila Subway and the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR).
Once fully operational, these links will connect residents to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) and the Makati Central Business District in under 15 minutes, bypassing the notorious Manila traffic.
While BGC is known for its high-octane energy and soaring skyscrapers, Arca South is marketed as a "City in Sync."
The master plan emphasises low-to-mid-density living, featuring wider sidewalks, dedicated bike lanes, and an expanse of green spaces that account for roughly 40% of the total land area.
It offers a calmer, more walkable alternative to the dense urban sprawl of neighbouring districts.
Investors are flocking to Arca South, and the wider former FTI complex, because it offers "early-mover" advantages.
Just as those who bought into BGC 20 years ago saw astronomical returns, property values in Arca South are climbing as infrastructure milestones — such as the Skyway Stage 4 and Ayala Malls Arca South—reach completion.
With luxury residential blocks like Arbor Lanes and Gardencourt Residences already establishing a high-end footprint, the estate is rapidly transitioning from an industrial relic to a premier lifestyle and business ecosystem.
In short, Arca South is the rare opportunity to own a piece of a master-planned city before it reaches its peak, combined with the security of a developer known for turning former government land into gold.