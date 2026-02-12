Philippines mega sale: 3 massive govt properties up for Manila auction

Govt to auction off multi-billion prime Taguig, Makati properties before year is out
Manila: Investors could grab some of Metro Manila’s most strategically located assets, as the government accelerates its privatisation drive this year.
Among the headline offerings: a sprawling 16.9-hectare property in Taguig City, situated near the fast-growing Bonifacio Global City (BGC) district.
The property’s size and proximity to one of the country’s most dynamic commercial hubs gives it a strategic advantage.
With future connections to the under-construction Manila Subway and the North–South Commuter Railway, the site isn’t just well-located — it’s poised to become a transport-powered jackpot.
Those rail links could supercharge its long-term appeal, turning it into prime territory for logistics hubs, mixed-use playgrounds, or the next big commercial hotspot.
Following are the three major real estate assets being set for privatisation in 2026 as part of an aggressive push to raise billions in non-tax revenues, as per the Privatisation and Management Office (PMO).
1) Food Terminal Inc. (FTI) Complex
Location: Taguig City
Area: 169,754 sqm
Description: A massive mixed-use government-owned property with redevelopment potential
Estimated Value: ₱40.4 billion ($695.3 million)
2) Mile Long Complex
Location: Makati City
Area: 22,924 sqm
Description: Prime commercial property in Makati’s business district
Estimated Value: ₱12.26 billion ($211 million)
3) The Atrium
Location: Makati City
Area: 3,596.64 sqm
Description: Commercial office building in Makati
Estimated Value: ₱449.6 million ($7.74 million)
The PMO said proceeds from these sales — along with the concession/privatisation of the Caliraya-Botocan-Kalayaan (CBK) hydroelectric power plant and select government shareholdings — are expected to help the national government reach its ₱101 billion privatisation revenue target.
These efforts form part of a broader strategy to boost non-tax revenues to ₱349.9 billion this year, significantly higher than the original ₱249.1 billion goal.
However, the Privatisation Council has yet to approve the minimum selling prices for the properties.
Finance Secretary Frederick Go earlier instructed the PMO to streamline its privatization list, focusing on assets that are most “realistic” and “attractive” to investors.
He emphasised that the government remains committed to sustaining momentum in privatisation and public-private partnership initiatives, pointing to the successful privatisation of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in 2024 as a major milestone.
Go assured financial sector leaders that the administration remains firm in pursuing reforms and accelerating infrastructure and asset monetisation programs.
Proceeds from privatisation will supplement government income from state-owned firms, regulatory fees, and other charges — strengthening the country’s fiscal position without raising taxes.